Ankara, Athens expected to resume talks at NATO next week

  • January 15 2021 12:42:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish and Greek military delegations are expected to resume technical talks next week at the NATO headquarters, security sources said on Jan. 15.

The technical talks to discuss maritime disputes between Turkey and Greece were agreed to be held and implemented by the military delegations of the two countries following a meeting held between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

As a result of the meetings, a mutual understanding was reached and "general principles" were announced on Oct. 2, 2020.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that the excessive claims violate the sovereign
rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Ankara sent several drill ships last year for energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its rights in the region, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue and negotiations.

