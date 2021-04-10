Turkish, Ukrainian presidents meet in Istanbul

REUTERS- Istanbul

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul on April 10, amid tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over a long-running conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region.

Kyiv has raised the alarm over a buildup of Russian forces near the border between Ukraine and Russia, and over a rise in violence along the line of contact separating Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Donbass.

The Russian military movements have fuelled concerns that Moscow is preparing to send forces into Ukraine. The Kremlin denies its troops are a threat, but says they will remain as long as it sees fit.

Erdogan's office earlier said all aspects of Turkey-Ukraine ties and steps to deepen cooperation would be discussed.

"Regional and international issues will be on the agenda of the talks as well, on the basis of the understanding that peace and stability be preserved," it said in a statement.



