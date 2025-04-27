Ankara appoints new envoys to key foreign missions

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has notified several ambassadors of their new roles in Türkiye's diplomatic missions for the upcoming term, diplomatic sources confirmed on April 25.

Basat Öztürk will take on the role of Türkiye's permanent representative to NATO. Prior to this appointment, Öztürk led the Foreign Ministry's International Security Affairs Department.

Fatma Ceren Yazgan has been appointed as Türkiye's ambassador to The Hague, having previously headed the ministry's Migration Policies and Visa Procedures division.

In addition, Esra Toplu has been named ambassador to Vilnius, while Selçuk Ünal will assume the role of ambassador to Beijing. Görkem Barış Tantekin is set to become Türkiye's ambassador to Brussels.

Toplu, Ünal and Tantekin previously held senior positions within the ministry, with Toplu leading the Foreign Policy Planning and Coordination General Directorate, Ünal serving as the Hague ambassador and Tantekin representing Türkiye in Brussels.

Officials from the ministry said the appointments are part of a broader staff renewal strategy aimed at reshaping Türkiye's diplomatic approach. New ambassador and consulate postings are expected to continue in the near future, the sources told local media.