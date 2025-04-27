Ankara appoints new envoys to key foreign missions

Ankara appoints new envoys to key foreign missions

ANKARA
Ankara appoints new envoys to key foreign missions

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has notified several ambassadors of their new roles in Türkiye's diplomatic missions for the upcoming term, diplomatic sources confirmed on April 25.

Basat Öztürk will take on the role of Türkiye's permanent representative to NATO. Prior to this appointment, Öztürk led the Foreign Ministry's International Security Affairs Department.

Fatma Ceren Yazgan has been appointed as Türkiye's ambassador to The Hague, having previously headed the ministry's Migration Policies and Visa Procedures division.

In addition, Esra Toplu has been named ambassador to Vilnius, while Selçuk Ünal will assume the role of ambassador to Beijing. Görkem Barış Tantekin is set to become Türkiye's ambassador to Brussels.

Toplu, Ünal and Tantekin previously held senior positions within the ministry, with Toplu leading the Foreign Policy Planning and Coordination General Directorate, Ünal serving as the Hague ambassador and Tantekin representing Türkiye in Brussels.

Officials from the ministry said the appointments are part of a broader staff renewal strategy aimed at reshaping Türkiye's diplomatic approach. New ambassador and consulate postings are expected to continue in the near future, the sources told local media.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

    Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

  2. Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

    Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

  3. Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

    Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

  4. Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

    Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

  5. Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

    Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook
Recommended
Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem
Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships
Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security
Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki
Önder’s condition increasingly life-threatening: Doctors

Önder’s condition increasingly life-threatening: Doctors
Edirne braces for vibrant spring festivals

Edirne braces for vibrant spring festivals
Türkiye debunks Israeli media reports related Fidan

Türkiye debunks Israeli media reports related Fidan
WORLD Germanys next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's conservatives under chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz on Monday announced their cabinet ministers, including an outspoken Ukraine backer as foreign minister, before they are set to take power next week.

ECONOMY Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan is set to address the parliament's planning and budget committee on May 6, providing insights into the country's economic situation, inflation and monetary policy.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿