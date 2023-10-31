Anıtkabir sees new visitor record on Republic Day

ANKARA

Nearly 1.2 million people visited Anıtkabir on Oct. 29, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, setting a new visitor record on the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Defense Ministry has announced.

“We would like to express our gratitude to our 1,182,425 visitors who flocked to Anıtkabir for the Oct. 29 Republic Day and broke the new visitor record, and to all our people who could not visit due to the intense crowd,” the ministry said in a written statement on Oct. 30.

"As we commemorate the 100th anniversary of our republic, we once again pay our respects and invoke the memory of the founder of our republic and our revered Commander-in-Chief, Gazhi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, along with our War of Independence heroes," the statement concluded.

In a bid to celebrate the holiday and to pay their respect to the country’s founding leader, a large number of people flocked to Anıtkabir, where an official ceremony also took place.