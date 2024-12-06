Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

ISTANBUL

Anita Taylor’s "Moonraker” exhibition, now open at Vision Art Platform in Istanbul, invites art enthusiasts to embark on a multi-layered, intricate voyage filled with the radiant coherence of opposing concepts.

Marking the painter's debut solo exhibition in Türkiye, the showcase presents nearly 30 captivating artworks, including a selection of impressive large-scale paintings. The "A Mon Seul Desir" and the namesake of the exhibition, "Moonraker,” are the two primary series of works in the exhibition.

The series focuses on the senses and a form of reverie in certain solitary moments, according to Taylor. The "Moonraker" series also incorporates themes of romantic literature, baroque art, light and shadow, and revelation and concealment.

“The paintings depict figures standing on trellises or carpets. In my paintings, animals and women coexist in a fantastical setting. However, they undoubtedly emphasize the senses,” she explained.

Featuring only female figures, Taylor's charcoal drawings are among the exhibition's highlights. “My approach revolves around these drawings. They examine how the world appears, what it feels like to live in it, and how we perceive certain individuals or identities.”

As a female artist, Taylor highlighted that embracing womanhood through her paintings and drawings, as well as her narratives and mythologies, is of utmost importance. “I felt it was crucial to feature women as the main characters in all of my creations.”

The show features a fascinating collection of work that both encompasses and goes beyond the disciplines of painting and drawing. Themes of antagonism and ambiguity are vividly brought to life, weaving a complicated web of remembering and forgetfulness, embodiment and witness, truth and fabrication.

Fırat Arapoğlu, the curator of the exhibition, said, “I had previously collaborated with Anita Taylor on an international project in 2022. This is Taylor’s first solo exhibition in Türkiye. Her Moonraker series uses metaphors to explore themes such as night, veiling and concealment. The works feature theatrical designs incorporating curtains. We began preparations for the exhibition at least six months ago. During this time, Taylor visited Istanbul for exploration and research. It was a process we devoted significant effort to.”

Stating that they had previously worked with Taylor on a European Union project, which was showcased at Ortaköy Hamamı, Arapoğlu said, “Taylor is internationally recognized for her focus on drawing, which lies at the heart of her artistic practice. She is also the founder of an ongoing international drawing competition, open to talented artists worldwide. This exhibition in Istanbul will draw significant attention to the importance of drawing.”

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until Dec. 31 at the Vision Art Platform in Beşiktaş.