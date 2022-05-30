Ancient hammam in Istanbul on sale for $2 million

ISTANBUL

A 440-year-old ancient Turkish bath in Istanbul constructed by Mimar Sinan, known as the “Grand Architect,” has been put up for sale for 33 million Turkish Liras ($2 million), daily Milliyet report.

The Ayakapı Hammam, located in the Cibali neighborhood, was built in 1582 with the order of Nurbanu Sultan, the mother of the Ottoman Sultan Murad III, for the service of the Jewish community living in the area.

“The hammam is one of the historical artifacts waiting to be rescued for years,” the daily wrote on May 29.

According to the report, the hammam, which is used as a warehouse at the moment, is owned by the Yıldırım family residing in Cibali.

The family has attempted to sell the property in different years in the last two decades but never were able to find a buyer.

“We never had enough money to renovate it. Unfortunately, it is a heartbreaking place now,” Fatih Yıldırım, a family member, told the daily and made a call to “its new owner.”

“The one who will buy the place can renovate and save this historical place,” he added.

Mimar Sinan, the 16th-century architect, was responsible for the construction of more than 300 major structures. His masterpiece is the Selimiye Mosque in the northwestern province of Edirne, and his most famous work is the Süleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul.