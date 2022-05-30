Ancient hammam in Istanbul on sale for $2 million

  • May 30 2022 07:00:00

Ancient hammam in Istanbul on sale for $2 million

ISTANBUL
Ancient hammam in Istanbul on sale for $2 million

A 440-year-old ancient Turkish bath in Istanbul constructed by Mimar Sinan, known as the “Grand Architect,” has been put up for sale for 33 million Turkish Liras ($2 million), daily Milliyet report.

The Ayakapı Hammam, located in the Cibali neighborhood, was built in 1582 with the order of Nurbanu Sultan, the mother of the Ottoman Sultan Murad III, for the service of the Jewish community living in the area.

“The hammam is one of the historical artifacts waiting to be rescued for years,” the daily wrote on May 29.

According to the report, the hammam, which is used as a warehouse at the moment, is owned by the Yıldırım family residing in Cibali.

The family has attempted to sell the property in different years in the last two decades but never were able to find a buyer.

“We never had enough money to renovate it. Unfortunately, it is a heartbreaking place now,” Fatih Yıldırım, a family member, told the daily and made a call to “its new owner.”

“The one who will buy the place can renovate and save this historical place,” he added.

Mimar Sinan, the 16th-century architect, was responsible for the construction of more than 300 major structures. His masterpiece is the Selimiye Mosque in the northwestern province of Edirne, and his most famous work is the Süleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul.

Turkey,

TURKEY Turkey calls on Israel to preserve status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Turkey calls on Israel to preserve status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to import 400,000 tons of sugar

    Turkey to import 400,000 tons of sugar

  2. Countries backing terror groups won’t be in NATO: Erdoğan

    Countries backing terror groups won’t be in NATO: Erdoğan

  3. UAE hopes to finalize trade deal with Turkey

    UAE hopes to finalize trade deal with Turkey

  4. Turkish doctor in US arrested for hiring hitmen

    Turkish doctor in US arrested for hiring hitmen

  5. Number of blue-flagged beaches rises in Turkey

    Number of blue-flagged beaches rises in Turkey
Recommended
Turkey calls on Israel to preserve status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Turkey calls on Israel to preserve status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Erdoğan reiterates vow to fight terrorists in northern Syria

Erdoğan reiterates vow 'to fight terrorists in northern Syria'
Number of blue-flagged beaches rises in Turkey

Number of blue-flagged beaches rises in Turkey
First saplings in ‘Turkey’s biggest national park’ planted with official ceremony

First saplings in ‘Turkey’s biggest national park’ planted with official ceremony
Adolescents still wear facemasks to cover ‘flaws on faces’

Adolescents still wear facemasks to cover ‘flaws on faces’
Turkish doctor in US arrested for hiring hitmen

Turkish doctor in US arrested for hiring hitmen
WORLD Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families of the 19 schoolchildren and two teachers killed by a gunman. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: “We will.”

ECONOMY Turkey, Google to discuss copyright issues

Turkey, Google to discuss copyright issues

The Turkish parliament’s Digital Media Commission will next month invite representatives from Google to discuss copyright issues.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.