Ancient city reveals traces of 17 centuries of uninterrupted life

Ancient city reveals traces of 17 centuries of uninterrupted life

ISPARTA
Ancient city reveals traces of 17 centuries of uninterrupted life

Archaeological excavations in the ancient city of Adada, nestled in the southern province of Isparta’s Sütçüler district, have brought to light an advanced administrative system and a history of continuous habitation lasting nearly 1,700 years.

Located in the ancient region of Pisidia, Adada was once one of the most strategic settlements of its time. Excavations carried out under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Heritage for the Future Project are bringing to light the city’s long-standing habitation and its role in Anatolian history.

Associate Professor Ahmet Mörel, head of the excavation and a faculty member in the Department of Classical Archaeology at Süleyman Demirel University, said the site demonstrates uninterrupted occupation from the Hellenistic period through Late Antiquity.

“This continuity makes Adada a rare example in the region,” Mörel said, emphasizing the city’s distinctive position within ancient transportation networks.

Unlike settlements situated along the Roman military road Via Sebaste or its branches, Adada developed along an entirely independent route. This strategic positioning turned the city into a key regional hub and cultural crossroads, Mörel noted.

He added that the routes followed by Saint Paul during his journeys intersected with this independent road network, further enhancing the city’s historical significance.

Excavations have intensified since 2021, particularly as part of the “Heritage for the Future Project,” which expanded in 2024 and continues into 2026. Mörel said recent findings include architectural remains reflecting transformations in belief systems, as well as archaeological evidence related to catechumenate training areas.

Highlighting Adada’s administrative sophistication, Mörel said all public buildings in the city were constructed by council decisions.

“Our findings show that every public structure in the city was built by decree of the council, indicating a highly developed understanding of local governance for its time,” he said.

With its monumental structures still largely standing, Adada holds significant value both for the scientific community and for cultural tourism, Mörel added.

 

 

 

 

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