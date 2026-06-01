Andrea Bocelli marks 30 years of Romanza in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

World-renowned Italian tenor, songwriter and composer Andrea Bocelli performed in Istanbul as part of his global tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Romanza, the landmark album that propelled him to international stardom and remains the best-selling Italian-language album of all time.



The concert, held at Tüpraş Stadium, drew a large audience of fans who gathered to hear Bocelli perform a repertoire centered on selections from Romanza, alongside some of the most beloved pieces from his extensive career.

During the evening, the acclaimed tenor delivered renditions of classics including “Vivere,” “Vivo per Lei,” and “Caruso,” showcasing the distinctive voice that has made him one of the most recognizable figures in contemporary classical and crossover music.



A special highlight of the night came when Turkish pop star Kenan Doğulu joined Bocelli on stage as a guest performer. Doğulu performed “Il Mare Calmo Della Sera,” one of Bocelli’s signature songs, in a collaboration that was warmly received by the audience.



Speaking ahead of the concert, Doğulu described Bocelli as one of the artists he has admired throughout his career. “He is a wonderful singer and an extraordinary human being. Singing with him today carries great meaning for me. It is both a tremendous honor and, I believe, an important milestone in my career,” he said.



Bocelli, who has received five Grammy Award nominations and six Latin Grammy nominations during his career, was accompanied by an ensemble of internationally acclaimed musicians.

The performance featured conductor Marcello Rota, soprano Serena Gamberoni, baritone Roberto De Candi, and violinist Anastasiya Petryshak, whose contributions added further depth to the evening’s program.



The concert attracted significant public interest and was attended by prominent figures from the worlds of arts, sports and politics.



Originally released in 1997, Romanza became a global phenomenon, selling more than 20 million copies worldwide. The album earned Platinum and Diamond certifications in more than 20 countries and remains the highest-selling Italian-language album in music history.

Widely regarded as one of the most successful non-English-language albums ever released, Romanza played a pivotal role in Bocelli’s rise from an emerging tenor to an international music icon.



The Istanbul performance formed part of a commemorative tour revisiting the album that transformed Bocelli’s career, offering audiences a chance to experience the songs that introduced his voice to millions around the world and secured his place among the most celebrated classical artists of the modern era.