US actress Ellen Burstyn to get Venice Lifetime award

US actress Ellen Burstyn to get Venice Lifetime award

VENICE
US actress Ellen Burstyn to get Venice Lifetime award

U.S. actress Ellen Burstyn, best known for her roles in “The Exorcist” and “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” will receive a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Venice film festival, organizers said Tuesday.

The 93-year-old, who has starred in over 150 films, said she was “so honored” by the decision to award her the Golden Lion.

“Wow! I not only get to travel to one of my top most favorite cities in the whole world. I get to return home carrying a Golden Lion in my arms!” she was quoted by the festival as saying.

This year’s edition will run between Sept. 2 and 12 and the jury will be led by U.S. actress Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Burstyn was elevated to global stardom by the success of William Friedkin’s 1973 film “The Exorcist,” in which she played the mother of a pre-teen girl possessed by demonic forces.

She went on to win the Oscar for Best Actress for Martin Scorsese’s 1974 “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” and her 60-year acting career has since seen her win accolades for performances on film, stage and television.

The Venice Festival’s Artistic Director Alberto Barbera said Burstyn was “an actress of rare intensity and truth.”

She has brought “depth and complexity to unforgettable female characters embodying the contradictions and transformations in the contemporary woman,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

    Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

  2. Turkish tea exports exceed $17.5 mln in first half

    Turkish tea exports exceed $17.5 mln in first half

  3. Singer Yalçıntaş, three others arrested on drug charges

    Singer Yalçıntaş, three others arrested on drug charges

  4. UK Labour party to crown Burnham as leader and next PM

    UK Labour party to crown Burnham as leader and next PM

  5. France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

    France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off
Recommended
Ankara, Bodrum jazz festivals join World Jazz Network

Ankara, Bodrum jazz festivals join World Jazz Network
Gendarmerie patrols ‘Tortoise Valley’ to protect wildlife

Gendarmerie patrols ‘Tortoise Valley’ to protect wildlife
Dua Lipa backs protests against Trump-linked resort

Dua Lipa backs protests against Trump-linked resort
Exhibition in Budapest brings forgotten faces to life

Exhibition in Budapest brings forgotten faces to life
Remains of church of First Council of Nicaea found

Remains of church of First Council of Nicaea found
New planet revealed around a young star after a decade in hiding

New planet revealed around a young star after a decade in hiding
Runic inscription found at Binbir Church site

Runic inscription found at Binbir Church site
WORLD UK Labour party to crown Burnham as leader and next PM

UK Labour party to crown Burnham as leader and next PM

Britain's ruling Labour party will confirm veteran politician Andy Burnham as its new leader, and the country's next prime minister, at a special conference on July 17.
ECONOMY Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

Driven by rising global temperatures and a growing culture of year-round skin protection, Türkiye’s sunscreen market is projected to reach up to $66 million by the end of the year, according to industry representatives.
SPORTS France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France and England will bid a gloomy farewell to the World Cup on July 18 when they face each other in the dreaded third-place play-off in Miami.
﻿