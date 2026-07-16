Sponsorship to support excavations at İnkaya Cave

ÇANAKKALE

As the landmark excavation of Çanakkale’s 86,000-year-old İnkaya Cave enters its tenth season, researchers are expanding their search deeper into the site, backed by private mining company sponsorship aimed at boosting Türkiye’s rare cave archaeology and cultural tourism.

The excavation is led by Professor İsmail Özer of Ankara University’s Department of Paleoanthropology with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Speaking at the sponsorship signing ceremony, Çanakkale Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Çağman Esirgemez said İnkaya Cave is the province’s earliest-known archaeological excavation and its only scientific cave excavation.

“Scientific cave excavations are very rare in Türkiye, and because they often do not offer visually striking remains for visitors, they tend to remain in the background,” Esirgemez said. “Support through valuable sponsorships like this is gradually bringing cave archaeology into greater public focus.”

He stressed that archaeological research plays a key role in strengthening cultural tourism, describing scientific excavations as one of the foundations of sustainable tourism development.

Özer said this year’s field season marks the excavation’s 10th campaign. After concentrating work for the past decade in the cave’s western section, the team will now begin excavating deeper areas near the western entrance.

Türkiye currently has only 10 Paleolithic cave excavation projects, he noted.

In addition to archaeological work, the team plans to launch promotional projects and tourism initiatives aimed at introducing the site to a wider audience.