Brazil condemns US-imposed 25 pct tariffs on products

Brazil condemns US-imposed 25 pct tariffs on products

BRASILIA
Brazil condemns US-imposed 25 pct tariffs on products

The Brazilian presidency condemned on July 16 the United States' decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on certain Brazilian products.


"The Brazilian government repudiates the decision announced today by the United States government regarding the imposition of 25 percent tariffs on Brazilian products," the office of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in a statement on X, denying "alleged unfair trade practices."

The United States on July 15 announced a new tariff on various imports from Brazil, after a year-long investigation into the Latin American giant’s trade and other policies.

The 25 percent tariff is set to take effect July 22, a senior U.S. official told reporters.

But a range of products including beef, coffee and certain aircraft parts would be exempted, the official added.

The exclusions also cover certain goods that the United States does not produce.

“Brazil’s unfair trading practices have prevented US workers and producers from accessing this important market,” U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement.

“We remain open to continuing negotiations with Brazil to bring about long-needed changes to the problems identified in this investigation,” he added.

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