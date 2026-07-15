Türkiye’s exports to Gulf countries surpass $800 million in June

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s diplomatic engagement with Gulf countries continued to be reflected in its trade performance, with exports to the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) rising by 35.7 percent year-on-year to $826.753 million in June.

Türkiye has been strengthening its relations with GCC member states, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, as part of its broader diplomatic outreach in both nearby and distant regions.

Türkiye’s total exports reached $24.94 billion in June, marking an increase of 21.8 percent compared with the same month last year. When exports are analyzed by destination, the increase in shipments to Gulf countries stood out despite the war between the U.S.-Israel and Iran.

Exports to GCC countries totaled approximately $4.1 billion in the January-June period.

Among Gulf countries, Saudi Arabia ranked first with imports from Türkiye worth $425.2 million in June. The UAE followed with $295.6 million, Kuwait with $34.7 million, Qatar with $34.2 million, Oman with $29.1 million and Bahrain with $8 million.

The jewelry sector accounted for the largest share of Türkiye’s exports to Gulf countries in June, generating nearly $105.6 million in export revenue.

The sector was followed by chemicals and chemical products with $69 million, cereals, pulses, oil seeds and related products with $59.2 million, electrical and electronics products with $47.9 million, and machinery and equipment with $29 million.