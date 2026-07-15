Dutch tech giant ASML posts gain in second quarter profits

THE HAGUE

Dutch tech giant ASML, which makes cutting-edge machines to manufacture semiconductor chips, yesterday posted a gain in second-quarter net profits compared with the same period in 2025.



ASML is a critical cog in the global economy and a key bellwether for the tech sector, as the semiconductors crafted with its tools power everything from smartphones to missiles.



ASML, Europe's biggest tech firm by market value, said net profits came in at 2.9 billion euros, compared with 2.3 billion in the second quarter of last year.



The firm also hiked its sales forecast for the full year, projecting total turnover of between 43 and 45 billion euros, compared to a previous range of 36-40

billion.



Investors were watching the results especially closely after several sharp sell-offs in the tech sector over fears the AI bubble might be approaching its bursting

point.



But the firm's Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet said AI was still pushing his business forward.



"Ongoing AI-related investments and continued progress in AI technologies are driving demand for advanced Logic and Memory chips, further strengthening the semiconductor industry's growth outlook," said Fouquet in a statement.



The firm recorded total net sales in the second quarter of 9.3 billion euros, compared with 7.7 billion euros in the same three months of last

year.



This was better than the firm's expectations of net sales between 8.4 and 9 billion euros.