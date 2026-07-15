Türkiye has world’s most expensive iPhone: Deutsche Bank report

Türkiye has world’s most expensive iPhone: Deutsche Bank report

ISTANBUL  
Türkiye has world’s most expensive iPhone: Deutsche Bank report

 

Türkiye is the world’s most expensive market for Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro, according to Deutsche Bank Research Institute’s Mapping the World’s Prices 2026 report.

The study found that the device sells for $2,592 in Türkiye, making it around 2.2 times more expensive than in the United States.

Deutsche Bank attributed the price gap to high taxes and the sharp depreciation of the Turkish Lira over the past decade. The report said Türkiye has the highest iPhone price among the 41 economies covered in the survey. Istanbul, Türkiye’s largest city, ranked relatively low on several other cost-of-living measures. The city’s grocery index stood at 42 percent of New York’s level, while monthly utilities averaged $90 and internet access cost $16.5 per month.

Istanbul ranked 53rd out of 69 cities in Deutsche Bank’s global restaurant price survey, with a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant costing $53 on average in 2026, or about 38 percent of the price of a comparable meal in New York.

The report also showed that the average monthly net salary in Istanbul reached $1,173 in 2026, placing the city 56th among the 69 cities surveyed.

Housing costs in Istanbul remained relatively low by global standards despite recent increases, with average monthly rents reaching $1,943 for a three-bedroom apartment and $968 for a one-bedroom unit, while city-center apartment prices averaged $3,087 per square metre, ranking the city 54th out of 69 for rents and 58th for purchase prices in the survey.

iPhones,

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