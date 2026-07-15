Turkish contractors secure $2.7 billion in overseas projects in first half of 2026

ANKARA

Turkish contractors undertook 57 projects worth a total of $2.7 billion in 27 countries during the first six months of the year, according to data from the Trade Ministry.

The Turkish contracting sector ranks among the world’s top 10 countries in terms of international contracting revenues.

In 2021, the value of projects undertaken abroad rose to $32 billion. A total of 463 projects were secured that year, marking the highest annual project value recorded by the industry.

Project value declined to $20 billion in 2022, partly due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Turkish companies carried out 321 overseas projects worth a total of $25.7 billion.

Since 1972, the Turkish contracting industry has completed 12,931 projects in 138 countries, with a cumulative value of $566.1 billion.

In terms of regional distribution, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) accounted for the largest share of projects undertaken to date, representing 42.7 percent of the total value.

The Middle East followed with a 25.4 percent share, while Africa ranked third with 18.5 percent.

Among the sectors in which Turkish contractors have undertaken the most projects, roads, tunnels and bridges ranked first. They were followed by housing and residential developments, power plants, railway projects and commercial centers.