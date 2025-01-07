Ancient ceramic vessel features Anatolian leopard

Ancient ceramic vessel features Anatolian leopard

BATMAN
Ancient ceramic vessel features Anatolian leopard

A ceramic vessel fragment unearthed during excavations in the southeastern province of Batman's historic Hasankeyf district is believed to feature the image of an Anatolian leopard, a species thought to be extinct in Türkiye until it was first spotted in 2019.

The 2024 excavation season in Hasankeyf, one of the oldest human settlements in the world, has concluded under the presidency of Associate Professor Zekai Erdal from Mardin Artuklu University and a team of experts.

Among the artifacts found was a fragment from the Artuqid period. The fragment, created using the lusterware technique, is believed to depict the Anatolian leopard, as well as tear bottles dating back to the Late Roman period.

“Last year, excavations focused particularly around the Great Palace and its surroundings. We uncovered lusterware ceramics from the Islamic period,” Erdal said.

The most remarkable find, Erdal said, was a ceramic fragment from the Artuqid period, which depicts a scene of animal combat. “The broken piece shows the body of a wild animal, though its head is missing, with the head of a wild goat behind it. We identified an animal combat scene along the vessel's edge. We suspect the wild animal might be an Anatolian leopard. To confirm this, we contacted the Department of Wildlife at the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks and shared photographs of the artifact. Following discussions, wildlife experts determined that the animal figure is most likely an Anatolian leopard,” he said.

Erdal noted that they hope to find the missing portion of the vessel in the next excavation season. “This Artuqid-era artifact indicates that the Anatolian leopard inhabited the region in the 1200s and that people depicted this animal in their everyday items and artworks. This piece is of significant documentary value,” he said.

He also mentioned the discovery of two tear bottles east of the Great Palace in a cemetery dating back to the fourth century. He noted that tear bottles were associated with pre-Christian beliefs.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

    Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

  2. Lebanon set for yet another attempt at electing president

    Lebanon set for yet another attempt at electing president

  3. Iran eyeing Makran for new capital

    Iran eyeing Makran for new capital

  4. Israel seeks to reduce reliance on Western arms

    Israel seeks to reduce reliance on Western arms

  5. Türkiye, Azerbaijan share common interests: Aliyev

    Türkiye, Azerbaijan share common interests: Aliyev
Recommended
Ayasofyas underground structures to open for visits

Ayasofya's underground structures to open for visits
Comeback queen Demi Moore has always been here, says director

'Comeback' queen Demi Moore 'has always been here,' says director
‘Kandinsky: The Blue Rider’ opens in Ankara

‘Kandinsky: The Blue Rider’ opens in Ankara
Lopez and Affleck seek judges approval of divorce settlement

Lopez and Affleck seek judge's approval of divorce settlement
Assos excavations unearth Ottoman-era bath

Assos excavations unearth Ottoman-era bath
Gov’t seeks public input on naming baby gorilla

Gov’t seeks public input on naming baby gorilla
Melania Trump doc to be released by Amazon

Melania Trump doc to be released by Amazon
WORLD Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

France on Wednesday warned Donald Trump against threatening the “sovereign borders” of the European Union after the U.S. president-elect refused to rule out military action to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of EU member Denmark.
ECONOMY Yum Brands terminates franchise agreement in Türkiye

Yum! Brands terminates franchise agreement in Türkiye

Yum! Brands announced on Wednesday it has terminated its franchise agreements with franchisee İş Gıda, the owner and operator of all KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in Türkiye, after failure by İş Gıda to meet Yum! Brands’ standards.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿