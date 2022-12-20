Ancient basilica under danger of collapse

DENİZLİ

Tourism officials claim that the Bath Basilica in the ancient city of Hierapolis, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, is in danger of collapse.

Speaking about the final state of the thousands of years old bath, which is surrounded by scaffolds and fences, tourism professionals said that works have been carried out in the ancient city for 65 years but excavations and restorations are carried out only two months a year.

The ancient city of Hierapolis, which is believed to have been founded in the 3rd century B.C. by Eumenes II, one of the kings of Pergamon in the 2nd century, and named after Hiera, the Queen of the Amazons and the wife of Telephos, the hero of Bergama, hosts millions of tourists from around the world every year as it is home to the world-famous Pamukkale.

The 2,800-year-old Bath Basilica, one of the important structures of Hierapolis and has traces of different civilizations, is now facing the danger of collapse. The historical structure is surrounded by wire fences against possible damage and supported with an iron scaffold so that it would not be demolished.

Tourism professional Gazi Murat Şen claimed that the work carried out by the Italian delegation was insufficient.

Stating that the excavations in the ancient city should be accelerated, Şen said that the steps to be taken will also play an important role in increasing the number of visitors in Pamukkale, which hosts approximately 2 million tourists a year.

“The works that started in Pamukkale Hierapolis ruins in 1957 still continue. This excavation and restoration work is carried out by the Italian excavation team. But for the last 10 years, the excavations team, who used to work here for about six months in the past, leave the site of Hierapolis after staying here for about two months,” Şen said.

“Unfortunately, these excavations and restorations are insufficient. Some areas are fenced to prevent visitors from entering. At this point, Pamukkale University should participate in excavation and restoration works. The university continues its excavation and restoration works in the ancient city of Laodicea 12 months of the year and makes significant progress,” he added.

Şen stated that the Bath Basilica structure, which is in danger of collapse, is of great importance for the ancient city of Hierapolis.

“In the past, visitors were washed and purified here. It is a very important area for the city. But now there is a danger of collapse. This area also needs urgent restoration. A huge restoration area of this size should not be ignored,” he said.