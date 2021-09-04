Ancient Akdamar Church to hold 9th holy mass

  • September 04 2021 07:00:00

Ancient Akdamar Church to hold 9th holy mass

VAN
Ancient Akdamar Church to hold 9th holy mass

The Akdamar Church in Turkey's eastern province of Van will host its ninth special mass on Sept. 5 since reopening in 2010 after a hiatus of 95 years.

Previously attended in the hundreds before the novel coronavirus pandemic struck last year, participation in the annual mass will once again be subject to limitations as part of efforts to prevent infection.

A team of 25 people will perform the ritual, said Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez, who added that Akdamar Island, near the southern shores of Lake Van, and the 1,100-year-old church built on it have become a major center of religious tourism.

"This church was built at a time when Islamic civilization was dominant and has been standing upright in these lands for about 1,000 years. This is the most beautiful indicator of Anatolian civilization," said Bilmez.

Located on Akdamar Island in Lake Van, the church was built between 915 A.D. and 921 A.D. by architect Bishop Manuel, under the supervision of Gagik I Artsruni, an Armenian king.

 

UNESCO,

WORLD Oil leak from Syria carries no risk to Cyprus: Turkish VP

Oil leak from Syria carries no risk to Cyprus: Turkish VP
MOST POPULAR

  1. Interior Ministry issues new circular on entry conditions to country

    Interior Ministry issues new circular on entry conditions to country

  2. Life in Kabul transforms after Taliban takeover

    Life in Kabul transforms after Taliban takeover

  3. Turkey's annual inflation rises in August

    Turkey's annual inflation rises in August

  4. Most of COVID deaths in Turkey are among unvaccinated: Minister

    Most of COVID deaths in Turkey are among unvaccinated: Minister

  5. Russia says Turkey, Armenia should improve relations

    Russia says Turkey, Armenia should improve relations
Recommended
Turkey rescues 174 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

Turkey rescues 174 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea
Turkey fines WhatsApp $235,000 over data breach

Turkey fines WhatsApp $235,000 over data breach

Intl sky observation event kicks off at ancient castle

Int'l sky observation event kicks off at ancient castle
Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows
Russia says Turkey, Armenia should improve relations

Russia says Turkey, Armenia should improve relations
Turkey committed to keeping schools open through this academic year: Erdoğan

Turkey committed to keeping schools open through this academic year: Erdoğan
WORLD Oil leak from Syria carries no risk to Cyprus: Turkish VP

Oil leak from Syria carries no risk to Cyprus: Turkish VP

Turkey’s vice president said on Sept. 3 that pollution in the Mediterranean Sea caused by an oil leak from Syria is now only on the surface and carried no risk to Cyprus. 

ECONOMY European Parliament backs updating customs deal

European Parliament backs updating customs deal

A report recommending an end to the Customs Union between the European Union and Turkey and replacing it with a free trade agreement (FTA) of the type with the United Kingdom, Japan or Canada has been discussed at the European Parliament’s Commission on International Trade (INTA).

SPORTS Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals

Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals

Concluding their quest for the European crown, the Turkish women's volleyball team on Sept. 3 got eliminated in the semifinals of the CEV EuroVolley 2021, losing to Serbia 3-1.