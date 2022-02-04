Anchovies return to Turkish coasts, prompting price drop

SİNOP

Anchovy herds have returned to the Black Sea as the temperature rises, prompting the price of Turkey’s popular fish to plunge.

The price of anchovy rose sharply earlier this season as anchovy herds migrated to the shores of Russia and Georgia since the southern coast of the almost landlocked sea was warmer than in previous years.

However, a significant increase has been observed in the number of anchovies caught especially in the last two weeks with heavy snowfall and cold weather that has been affecting Turkey’s Black Sea coast.

Anchovy caught on coasts between Turkey’s northwestern İğneada to the northeastern Hopa is now sold at markets in the Black Sea province of Sinop for around 25 and 30 Turkish Liras ($1,80 – $2,20) per kilogram.

Fishermen estimate that anchovy will be caught for one more month.

Speaking to İhlas News Agency, local fisherman İbrahim Coşkuner noted that anchovies are preferable in terms of both size and taste.

“We become more cheerful when there is anchovy [to sell],” Coşkuner said, enjoying the abundance.

Stuffed and fried anchovy is very popular in Turkey from November until the fishing season ends in spring.

Some people also dry-salt huge amounts of anchovy to use in various kinds of food recipes, including soups, omelets and rice dish.