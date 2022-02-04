Anchovies return to Turkish coasts, prompting price drop

  • February 04 2022 07:00:00

Anchovies return to Turkish coasts, prompting price drop

SİNOP
Anchovies return to Turkish coasts, prompting price drop

Anchovy herds have returned to the Black Sea as the temperature rises, prompting the price of Turkey’s popular fish to plunge.

The price of anchovy rose sharply earlier this season as anchovy herds migrated to the shores of Russia and Georgia since the southern coast of the almost landlocked sea was warmer than in previous years.

However, a significant increase has been observed in the number of anchovies caught especially in the last two weeks with heavy snowfall and cold weather that has been affecting Turkey’s Black Sea coast.

Anchovy caught on coasts between Turkey’s northwestern İğneada to the northeastern Hopa is now sold at markets in the Black Sea province of Sinop for around 25 and 30 Turkish Liras ($1,80 – $2,20) per kilogram.

Fishermen estimate that anchovy will be caught for one more month.

Speaking to İhlas News Agency, local fisherman İbrahim Coşkuner noted that anchovies are preferable in terms of both size and taste.

“We become more cheerful when there is anchovy [to sell],” Coşkuner said, enjoying the abundance.

Stuffed and fried anchovy is very popular in Turkey from November until the fishing season ends in spring.

Some people also dry-salt huge amounts of anchovy to use in various kinds of food recipes, including soups, omelets and rice dish.

TURKEY Erdoğan offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks

Erdoğan offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Green light in Istanbul’s skies meteor: Space agency

    Green light in Istanbul’s skies meteor: Space agency

  2. Turkey ready to do its part for thaw in Ukraine-Russia tensions: Erdoğan

    Turkey ready to do its part for thaw in Ukraine-Russia tensions: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

    Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

  4. Patriarch Bartholomew, Greek deputy minister attend ceremony on Gökçeada

    Patriarch Bartholomew, Greek deputy minister attend ceremony on Gökçeada

  5. Visit to Ka’aba on metaverse not real hajj, says Diyanet

    Visit to Ka’aba on metaverse not real hajj, says Diyanet
Recommended
Authorities move against misguiding discount ads

Authorities move against misguiding discount ads
Turkish couples flock to marriage offices to marry on palindrome date

Turkish couples flock to marriage offices to marry on palindrome date
Turkish drones causing concern for Athens, says retired Greek general

Turkish drones causing concern for Athens, says retired Greek general
Turkey’s flag carrier tests ‘greener fuel’ for first time

Turkey’s flag carrier tests ‘greener fuel’ for first time
At least nine terrorists killed in cross-border op

At least nine terrorists killed in cross-border op
Design of Turkish physician to become hope for lung patients

Design of Turkish physician to become hope for lung patients
WORLD US raid in Syria killed top ISIL leader: Biden

US raid in Syria killed top ISIL leader: Biden

A U.S. special forces raid in northwestern Syria early on Feb. 3 killed the top leader of the ISIL, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, President Joe Biden said.
ECONOMY Japanese game maker Nintendo’s profits hurt by chips crunch

Japanese game maker Nintendo’s profits hurt by chips crunch

Nintendo’s profit for the nine months through December slipped 2.5 percent, as shortages of computer chips hurt production, the Japanese video game maker behind the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises said yesterday.

SPORTS One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

Within the scope of a nature project, for every point an Anadolu Efes basketball player score against Asvel Villeurbanne in an Euroleague game, a tree will be planted across Turkey.