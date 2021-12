Anatolian quintet to present ‘Tangology’

ISTANBUL

The Anatolian Wind Quintet, which aims to show the polyphony of Anatolia to the world, will take the stage at the Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall on Dec 12 to present their project called ‘Tangology.’

During the event, the process from the birth of tango culture to the present will be presented to art lovers with a chronological narrative.