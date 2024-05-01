‘Afloat’ the best in New York’s CineFest

NEW YORK

“Suyun Üstü” (Afloat), the first feature film written and directed by Aslıhan Ünaldı, won the Best Film and Best Director awards at the 2024 New York CineFest, the independent cinema festival held between April 25-28.

The awards were presented to Ünaldı at a ceremony held at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas W57th in New York on April 28.

“Afloat,” in which the director deals with the issues of alienation and acceptance inspired by his personal experiences, tells the story of a broken family trying to reconnect with each other in the socio-political backdrop of today's Türkiye.

Starring Elit İşcan, Nihan Aker, Lila Gürmen, Serhat Ünaldı, Eren Çiğdem and Oscar Pearce, the film deals with issues such as family, career and sexuality through the eyes of female characters from three different generations.

“Through its three central female characters, Afloat pushes the boundaries of Middle Eastern cinema. It examines themes of class, family, sexuality and politics from the perspective of liberal, feminist and highly educated Muslim women,” says Ünaldı about the film.

It is the first feature film written and directed by Brooklyn-based Ünaldı, who also teaches screenwriting at the graduate film programs of Columbia University and New York University.

The film also brought the Best Supporting Actress Award to İşcan at the 30th International Adana Golden Boll Film Festival and the Best Female Director Award to Ünaldı at the Los Angeles Independent Women's Film Awards.

The film, shot in the bays of Göcek and Fethiye, was produced by Kamen Velkovsky and Ünaldı. The cinematography of the film was made by Sundance Film Festival award-winning André Jäger, and the music by Davut Özdemir and Deniz Güngör.

“Afloat,” which was shown at prestigious festivals such as Sao Paulo, Valencia, Montreal, Buenos Aires, Sofia and Istanbul and attracted attention abroad, will continue its international festival journey.