Britney and Jamie Spears settlement avoids long, ugly trial

LOS ANGELES
Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears will avoid what could have been a long, ugly and revealing trial with a settlement of the lingering issues in the court conservatorship that controlled her life and financial decisions for nearly 14 years.

A hearing on those issues, including a request from Jamie Spears for a broad ruling dismissing them, had been scheduled for Monday but was pulled from the court calendar after the settlement was approved by a judge on April 26.

Britney Spears was taken out of the conservatorship p in November 2021, after a pair of speeches she made to a judge turned what had been a growing public sentiment against it into a cause best known by the hashtag #FreeBritney.

But several elements remained and dragged on in court, including final payments to the attorneys who helped operate the conservatorship. Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart had also sought a public reckoning over what he said was financial malfeasance by Jamie Spears and allegations of excessive surveillance of Spears.

All of that will now be dispensed with in the settlement whose terms were not disclosed in a series of filings last week, one of which said Jamie Spears had been "fully and finally discharged as Former Conservator of the Estate.”

“Although the conservatorship was terminated in November, 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete,” Rosengart said in a statement. “As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter. It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears.”

The trial had been slated to begin next month.

In her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” published last year, Spears said she felt that her father had “always been all about the money.”

She married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari months after the conservatorship ended, but Asghari filed for divorce just over a year later. The divorce has yet to be finalized and the two are still legally wed.

And while she has dabbled in music including a 2022 collaboration with Elton John, in January she shot down rumors of a new album and vowed to “never return to the music industry.”

