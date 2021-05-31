Anadolu Efes win 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title

  • May 31 2021 08:52:54

Anadolu Efes win 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title

ANKARA
Anadolu Efes win 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title

Anadolu Efes won the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title by defeating Barcelona 86-81 in May 30's final.

The Spanish side made a better start to the game and the score was 22-15 in favor of Barcelona when the first quarter ended at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.

In the second quarter, Anadolu Efes responded and recovered from a 10-point deficit, completing the first half with a 39-36 lead.

Turkish side took control in the third quarter, taking a 65-58 lead going to the final period.

Barcelona showed a fight and overcame a 7-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but their efforts were not enough to beat the Istanbul side, who lifted their first EuroLeague title with a 86-81 victory.

EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic led Anadolu Efes to this historical victory with 25 points and Shane Larkin scored 21 points, making 12 of 12 free throws.

Sertac Sanlİ also added 12 points.

Cory Higgins was the highest scorer of Barcelona with 23 points. Kyle Kuric finished with 18 points, Brandon Davies had 17 points.

Anadolu Efes became the second Turkish team to win this trophy after Fenerbahce were crowned the EuroLeague champions in 2017.

Micic was also named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Final Four.

President, youth and sports minister share congratulatory message

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the country's youth and sports minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu congratulated Anadolu Efes for their victory.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate Anadolu Efes over winning the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title in the final," Erdoğan said on Twitter.

"On behalf of myself and my nation, I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who contributed to this great achievement that made us proud," he added.

Kasapoğlu also shared a message on Twitter to congratulate the Istanbul club's athletes, staff, board and fans for sealing a EuroLeague title.

Turkey, basketball,

WORLD South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave

South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey moving to new normalization phase

    Turkey moving to new normalization phase

  2. Turkey cites 'positive agenda' in talks with Greece

    Turkey cites 'positive agenda' in talks with Greece

  3. Turkey marks 568th anniversary of Istanbul's conquest

    Turkey marks 568th anniversary of Istanbul's conquest

  4. Kanal Istanbul construction to start at end of June: Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul construction to start at end of June: Erdoğan

  5. Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

    Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships
Recommended
Europeans talking about Turkish football players achievements

'Europeans talking about Turkish football players' achievements'
Kais the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory

Kai's the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory

Turkish weightlifter Uçan wins gold at Junior World Championships

Turkish weightlifter Uçan wins gold at Junior World Championships
Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships
Anadolu Efes advance to Turkish Airlines EuroLeague final

Anadolu Efes advance to Turkish Airlines EuroLeague final
Anadolu Efes eyes Euroleague title at Final Four

Anadolu Efes eyes Euroleague title at Final Four
WORLD South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave

South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on May 30 that South Africa would re-impose stricter measures against Covid-19 fearing the whole country will soon face a third wave of the pandemic.

ECONOMY Egypt bets on ancient finds to pull tourism out of pandemic

Egypt bets on ancient finds to pull tourism out of pandemic

Workers dig and ferry wheelbarrows laden with sand to open a new shaft at a bustling archaeological site outside of Cairo, while a handful of Egyptian archaeologists supervise from garden chairs. The dig is at the foot of the Step Pyramid of Djoser, arguably the world’s oldest pyramid, and is one of many recent excavations that are yielding troves of ancient artifacts from the country’s largest archaeological site.
SPORTS Europeans talking about Turkish football players achievements

'Europeans talking about Turkish football players' achievements'

Turkish defender Merih Demiral said people in Europe are talking about Turkish players' successes in major leagues.