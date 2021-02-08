Anadolu Efes get home win against Beşiktaş

Anadolu Efes beat Beşiktaş with a 84-80 score on Feb. 7 in an ING Basketball Lig game.

Croatian guard Krunoslav Simon was the highest scorer of his team with 22 points and seven assists at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem.

Bryant Dunston and Shane Larkin produced 13 points each in the home victory.

For Beşiktaş, Sehmus Hazer finished with 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Efes are currently at the top of the standings with a 20-0 loss/win.

Fenerbahçe defeat Aliaga Petkim Spor on road

Fenerbahçe Beko also won against Aliaga Petkim Spor 80-67 at Izmir's Enka Sport Hall.

Mexican guard Alex Perez played with 16 points and five assists on the road win.

Melih Mahmutoğlu and Kyle O'Quinn came off the bench to play with 14 points each.

For the home side, Kendric Ray, Ege Arar, and Ilkan Karaman helped their team with 12 points.

Third-place Fenerbahce have a 15-5 win-loss record.

In Saturday's game, Pinar Karşıyaka lost to Darüşşafaka Tekfen with a 86-77 score.

With this result, Pinar Karşıyaka remained in second place with a 20-16 win-loss record, while seventh-place Daruşşafaka improved to a 20-10 win-loss

Fourth-place Türk Telekom won against HDI Sigorta Afyon Bld. 89-86 on Saturday.

Having 20-12 win-loss record, Turk Telekom are in the fourth spot in the ING Basketball Lig standings.

