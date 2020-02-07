Anadolu Efes extend winning streak with Zalgiris defeat

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Anadolu Efes extended their winning streak to nine games in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague by beating Lithuanian team Zalgiris Kaunas 96-91 Feb. 6 in Istanbul.

EuroLeague leaders Anadolu Efes earned their 21st win this season, losing only three games.

Anadolu Efes' American superstar Shane Larkin and Serbian guard Vasilije Micic led their team against Zalgiris, with Larkin scoring 25 points and Micic producing 22 points.

Meanwhile, Zalgiris' U.S. forward Zach Leday dropped 22 points to be his team's top scorer.

Leday's fellow teammate Kelvin Creswell "K.C." Rivers clocked 21 points.

Zalgiris are now 14th in the standings with a 9-15 win/loss record.

Anadolu Efes will travel to Bayern Munich in the next round on Feb. 21.

The best eight out of 18 teams will bag EuroLeague playoffs tickets to play a best-of-five series once the regular season is completed.

There will be 34 rounds in the EuroLeague's regular season, which ends on April 10, 2020.

The playoffs winners will go through to the EuroLeague Final Four.

The 2020 Final Four will be held in Cologne, Germany. The Lanxess Arena will host the semifinals and final on May 22-24.