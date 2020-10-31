Anadolu Efes beat Olympiacos 84-79 in EuroLeague

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes beat Greece's Olympiacos 84-79 in Friday's Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 6. 

Serbian guard Vasilije Micic scored 20 points for Anadolu Efes victory at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus. He also had 7 assists.

The other Anadolu Efes guards, Rodrigue Beaubois and Shane Larkin produced 15 points each.

Hassan Martin was Olympiacos' top scorer with 11 points.

The Greek team's playmaker guard Kostas Sloukas tallied 10 points and 7 assists, while Shaquielle McKissic scored 10 points as well.

Martin, Sloukas and McKissic were the only Olympiacos players scoring in double digits.

Anadolu Efes had two wins but three losses in the 2020-21 EuroLeague regular season.

The fifth round game against France's LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne will be played on Dec. 8 as it was previously postponed due to coronavirus cases in teams.

In the next game, Anadolu Efes will take on Israeli opponents Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv in Istanbul on Nov. 5.

Meanwhile Olympiacos had 3-3 win/loss record this season.

The Greek club will visit Russia's Zenit St Petersburg in the Round 7 next week. 

Anadolu Efes' Dunston sets block record

Separately Bryant Dunston - the Anadolu Efes center - became all-time blocks leader in the EuroLeague with 250 blocks.

EuroLeague congratulated Dunston on Twitter. 

Fran Vazquez - a retired Spanish player - had 249 blocks in tournament history.

An active player, AX Armani Exchange Milan's Kyle Hines blocked 234 shots in EuroLeague.  

EuroLeague commemorates quake victims

The tournament organizers, Euroleague Basketball offered condolences to the earthquake victims on Friday.

"Euroleague Basketball offers heartfelt condolences for all those affected by today's earthquake in Greece and Turkey," it said on Twitter.

In addition, Olympiacos and Anadolu Efes offered their condolences each. Both clubs also wished quick recovery for those who were injured in the disaster.

 

Friday's results in EuroLeague:

Olympiacos - Anadolu Efes: 79-84

Khimki Moscow Region - Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade: 83-77

TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz - Barcelona: 71-72

