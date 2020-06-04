American to be deported soon after ‘suspiciously’ releasing fish into lake

KONYA

A U.S. citizen has been sent to the capital Ankara for deportation after “suspiciously” releasing fish into a dam lake without permission in the Central Anatolian province of Konya.

Chesterr Juall called a taxi on April 27 and told the driver that he wanted to go to Beyşehir Lake.

When the taxi arrived at Altınapa Dam Lake, Juall asked the driver to stop the vehicle.

Juall then released 20 fishes, known as gauze tail goldfish, which were in a nylon bag that he took out from his backpack, into the waters of the dam.

Taxi driver shared the moment of Juall leaving the fish in the dam waters on his social media account.

Judicial proceedings were launched against Juall due to unauthorized acts and was fined 10,000 liras ($1,500).

On May 23, Juall was stopped and checked by anti-terrorist teams in the city center, on allegations that he uttered words like “bombs”, “containers” and “explosion” while talking on the phone.

When the police forces did not find a suspicious situation, they sent Juall to his hotel.

But one day after the incident, Juall was taken from the hotel he was staying at and was taken to Ankara to be deported.

The American frequently changed hotels throughout his stay in Konya and often did not leave his room. When he went out, he allegedly displayed “inconsistent movements” and spoke to himself, according to Demirören News Agency.

It later emerged that Juall had been sentenced to seven and a half years in jail for “attempted sexual abuse” in Istanbul in 2015, but was released from prison in July 2016.