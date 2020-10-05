American detained for flying drone in no-fly zone of southeastern Turkey

  • October 05 2020 13:27:04

American detained for flying drone in no-fly zone of southeastern Turkey

DİYARBAKIR – Anadolu Agency
American detained for flying drone in no-fly zone of southeastern Turkey

An American citizen flying a drone over the “no-fly zone” in the Sur district of the southeastern province of Diyarbakır was detained by the police on late Oct. 4.

“My only intention was to take videos of the historical city walls. I did not know that it was forbidden to do so,” said Mark John Xenakes from the U.S. state of Pennsylvania in his testimony to the police.

According to the police sources, the suspect has made various trips in a short time. He was lately in Somalia, then went to North Cyprus via Germany.

“He entered the country on Sept. 21 from the southern province of Mersin. Then with a rented car, he traveled to the southeastern and eastern provinces of Gaziantep, Diyarbakır and Elazığ,” added the sources.

The American suspect has reportedly worked for a helicopter company affiliated with the U.S. Army for 14 years, made constructions for the U.S. Secretary of State in Africa for years and helped the African Union fight the extremist group Al-Shabaab.

An investigation into the drone incident is ongoing.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Never-before-seen letter Atatürk wrote to American boy surfaces

    Never-before-seen letter Atatürk wrote to American boy surfaces

  2. Turkish Embassy denies allegations made by Turkish Cypriot leader

    Turkish Embassy denies allegations made by Turkish Cypriot leader

  3. ‘Not a single’ THY share up for sale: Official

    ‘Not a single’ THY share up for sale: Official

  4. Turkey, Greece postpone next round of talks on E Med

    Turkey, Greece postpone next round of talks on E Med

  5. Turkish president meets Libyan PM in Istanbul

    Turkish president meets Libyan PM in Istanbul
Recommended
More than 1,000 Turkish tales registered after comprehensive research

More than 1,000 Turkish tales registered after comprehensive research
Turkey slams Macron’s law seeking to create ‘French Islam’

Turkey slams Macron’s law seeking to create ‘French Islam’
Far-left terror suspect detained in Edirne province

Far-left terror suspect detained in Edirne province
Turkish Embassy denies allegations made by Turkish Cypriot leader

Turkish Embassy denies allegations made by Turkish Cypriot leader
Soldier killed during anti-terror op in eastern Turkey

Soldier killed during anti-terror op in eastern Turkey
CHP, MHP condemn Armenian attack on Azerbaijan

CHP, MHP condemn Armenian attack on Azerbaijan
WORLD 3 win Nobel medicine award for hepatitis C virus discovery

3 win Nobel medicine award for hepatitis C virus discovery

Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice, and British scientist Michael Houghton were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology on Oct. 5 for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus.
ECONOMY Annual inflation stands at 11.75% in September

Annual inflation stands at 11.75% in September

Turkey posted an annual increase of 11.75% in consumer prices in the last month, the country's statistical authority said on Oct. 5. 

SPORTS Beşiktaş faces crisis after losses in Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş faces crisis after losses in Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş seems to be toppling into a crisis as two back-to-back losses in the Turkish Süper Lig increase the pressure on coach Sergen Yalçın and drive a wedge between him and the club administration.