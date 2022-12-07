Conditions of US F-16 sales to Türkiye removed from defense bill

WASHINGTON
Amendments introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives making sales of F-16 jets to Türkiye subject to conditions were removed in the final defense spending bill. 

A conference committee made up of House and Senate members finalized the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) bill, which includes the 2023 defense budget and removed the conditions, state-run TRT has reported. 

Türkiye had requested to buy 40 new F-16s and 79 modernization kits for its existing fleets from the U.S. in late 2021. The technical talks have been going on through 2022 in a positive way as Washington exposed that it supports the procurement of the warfighters to Türkiye.

The sale should be approved by the U.S. Congress with expectations that the process will be concluded in one or two months.

 

