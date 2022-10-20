'Amendment to ensure guarantees for headscarf covered, uncovered citizens'

ANKARA

A draft constitutional amendment that permits the use of headscarf in the public sphere will ensure guarantees for both use of headscarf and freedom for those not covering heads, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ said on Oct. 20.

Elaborating on the constitutional amendment study of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Bozdağ said, “In Türkiye, we are taking a step that strengthens the constitutional guarantee for both our head scarved and citizens that are not head scarved.”

Speaking to TV100 broadcaster, Bozdağ said by adding a paragraph to Article 24 of the constitution regarding the headscarf issue.

“Both uncovering and covering one’s head will be guaranteed together. The clothes preferred by our women in our country will be guaranteed within the formulation we have just thought of. We will put forward a formulation that will eliminate the concerns and eliminate different interpretations,” he stated.

Bozdağ stated that he saw main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’s move to bring the headscarf issue to the agenda as a political move.

The CHP has brought up an issue that has fallen off the agenda, Bozdağ said that one of reasons for their proposal was to relieve the anxiety of conservative voters, and the second is that the CHP needs the vote of citizens that are not likeminded with the party.

“If there were no elections in 2023 and 50+1 percent were not necessary and indispensable for being elected, neither Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu would have thought of taking such a step, nor would take it,” he said.