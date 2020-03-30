Ambulance attacked over suspected virus case

  • March 30 2020 12:47:00

Ambulance attacked over suspected virus case

ISTANBUL
Ambulance attacked over suspected virus case

AA Photo

An ambulance that was transferring a person with a suspected coronavirus case to a hospital came under attack in Istanbul’s Pendik district on March 29.

An individual stopped the ambulance on its way to the hospital, questioning the crew on the identity of the person on the vehicle and asked if the person on the vehicle had the virus.

The individual attacked the vehicle, throwing punches when the health crew refused to answer. The individual followed the crew with his vehicle and forced the ambulance to stop and smashed the windows of the vehicle with a cobblestone.

Following the incident, security forces detained three people who were allegedly involved in the attack. A female suspect was released after questioning at the police station while two other suspects were arrested for damaging public property.

One of the suspects rejected the claims, saying that the incident was not related to the coronavirus but due to a quarrel with the ambulance driver.

In his version of the story, the suspect argued that his friend wanted to know if the crew arrived at the scene to help the friend’s mother who suffers from asthma. But the driver was rude and intentionally hit their rental car after exchanging harsh words and ran away. They tried to stop the ambulance and hurled the cobblestone as he lost his temper, he said.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara rebuffs claims of inaccurate coronavirus data as cases top 9,000

    Ankara rebuffs claims of inaccurate coronavirus data as cases top 9,000

  2. ‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

    ‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

  3. Was the minister replaced because of Kanal Istanbul?

    Was the minister replaced because of Kanal Istanbul?

  4. More Turkish villages put under quarantine

    More Turkish villages put under quarantine

  5. Turkey moves migrants from Greek border amid virus pandemic

    Turkey moves migrants from Greek border amid virus pandemic
Recommended
More than 10 partygoers detained in Istanbul for violating virus rules

More than 10 partygoers detained in Istanbul for violating virus rules
Turkey extends quarantine of Umrah pilgrimage returnees

Turkey extends quarantine of Umrah pilgrimage returnees
More Turkish villages put under quarantine

More Turkish villages put under quarantine
‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’
Ankara rebuffs claims of inaccurate coronavirus data as cases top 9,000

Ankara rebuffs claims of inaccurate coronavirus data as cases top 9,000
1,704 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 108

1,704 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 108
WORLD Former French minister Patrick Devedjian dies from COVID-19

Former French minister Patrick Devedjian dies from COVID-19

Patrick Devedjian, a former French government minister and a lawyer of the ASALA terrorist organization, has died from COVID-19.
ECONOMY Vehicle registration up 56.2 pct in February

Vehicle registration up 56.2 pct in February

The number of registered vehicles on Turkey’s roads increased 56.2 percent year-on-year in February 2020, the country’s statistics authority revealed on March 30.      
SPORTS Turkish World Cup hero Reçber hospitalised with coronavirus

Turkish World Cup hero Reçber hospitalised with coronavirus

Former Turkish national team and ex-Barcelona goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, his wife said.