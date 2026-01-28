Amazon says to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide

SEATTLE

Amazon said Wednesday that it would be cutting 16,000 jobs worldwide as part of a restructuring announced in October, when the e-commerce giant had already flagged plans to cut its workforce by 14,000 posts.

The jobs cuts are aimed at "reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy," senior vice president Beth Galetti said in a statement.

Media reports from October had said the roughly 30,000 job cuts planned in total would impact nearly 10 percent of the 350,000 office jobs at Amazon, without affecting the distribution and warehouse workers that make up the bulk of its 1.5 million employees.

At the time the company refused to comment on the reports, which said they came amid increased investments in artificial intelligence.

Amazon did not give any breakdown of the latest job cuts on Wednesday, saying only that "every team will continue to evaluate the ownership, speed, and capacity to invent for customers, and make adjustments as appropriate."

The company will release its full-year 2025 results on Feb. 6, when it will hold a conference call that will be broadcast live.