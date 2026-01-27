Altınbeşik Cave walkway to be protected with steel mesh

ANTALYA

A steel mesh will be installed along a 200-meter section of the walking path leading to the entrance of Altınbeşik Cave in Antalya to protect visitors from the risk of falling stones and rock fragments.

Located 9 kilometers from the district center of İbradı and 5 kilometers from the Ürünlü neighborhood, Altınbeşik Cave takes its name from the yellow, cradle-shaped arches formed by minerals inside the cave.

The three-level cave, which can be accessed by boat across an underground lake stretching about 200 meters, features a turquoise-colored lake, stalactites, stalagmites and travertines. It is among the key tourist routes for thousands of domestic and foreign visitors, particularly during the summer months.

The cave, which is 2,500 meters long and also draws attention with its internal pools, offers visitors the opportunity to explore its striking natural formations by boat under the guidance of a professional team from the İbradı Municipality.

Due to the risk of falling stones and rocks along the walking path through natural formations leading to the cave, the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Antalya Governor’s Office and the İbradı Municipality have decided to introduce new safety measures.

Within this scope, in cooperation with the ministry and the municipality, the Antalya Governor’s Office will install a steel mesh along the 200-meter section of the path leading to the cave entrance.

Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin told state-run Anadolu Agency that the cave hosts thousands of visitors every year.

Noting that the cave is a major attraction with its stalactites, stalagmites and light effects, Şahin said:

“It is truly a magnificent place. There is a surge in tourists, especially in spring when water levels are high, but the route includes a sloped section. Stones also fall from the surrounding mountains, which poses a risk to visitor safety. To prevent this, we have launched a project. With the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, we, as Antalya Governor’s Office, are installing a steel mesh there. This will allow visitors to safely pass underneath the mesh to reach Altınbeşik Cave. The tender process has been completed. Construction will begin shortly and will be completed in time for the tourism season.”