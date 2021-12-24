Altınbeşik Cave breaks tourist record with 60,000 in six months

  • December 24 2021 07:00:00

Altınbeşik Cave breaks tourist record with 60,000 in six months

ANTALYA
Altınbeşik Cave breaks tourist record with 60,000 in six months

The Altınbeşik Cave, hosting Turkey’s biggest and the world’s third largest underwater lake, has welcomed some 60,000 local and international tourists in just six months, breaking its own tourism record.

The cave was opened in July to tourism after two years of postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The cave, located in the national park in the İbradı district, amazes everyone touring it with boats, especially photography aficionados,” said Yılmaz Özdoğan, a municipality worker in charge of the cave, told the İhlas News Agency on Dec. 22.

Due to its alkaline solution, “the turquoise colored lake offers a visual treat,” he added.

Calling as “a water paradise,” Özdoğan highlighted that the cave will be open to tourism all year. “Unless there will be heavy precipitation, we will keep the cave open for alternative tourism lovers.”

Apart from locals, German and Russian tourists showed great interest to the cave, he noted.

Located some 13 kilometers away from the İbradi center, the cave of Altınbeşik, which means “golden cradle,” hosts a 250-meter-long cruising path between the cave walls.

The deepest point is 16-meters, and the cave has a warmth of 15 degrees Celsius all year.

“This is a wonder of the world. I am so happy to be here,” Muhammet Ali Şimşek, a local tourist from Istanbul, said.

The cave also has a mascot, a cat named “Tekir,” raised by the national park’s workers after being found abandoned.

Tekir joins the boat rides, watches the surroundings and accompanies the tourists.

The highest number of tourists the cave has hosted was an annual number of 69,000 in 2019.

Antalya,

TURKEY Turkey urges to maintain calm in Libya

Turkey urges to maintain calm in Libya
MOST POPULAR

  1. Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister

    Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister

  2. Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled

    Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled

  3. CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

    CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

  4. Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

    Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

  5. Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to gear up for 2023 polls

    Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to gear up for 2023 polls
Recommended
Turkey urges to maintain calm in Libya

Turkey urges to maintain calm in Libya
Indivisibility of transatlantic security fundamental principle for Turkey: Minister

Indivisibility of transatlantic security fundamental principle for Turkey: Minister
Female lieutenant leads combat operations center in corvette

Female lieutenant leads combat operations center in corvette
Second MasterChef jury gets divorced

Second MasterChef jury gets divorced
No snow expected on New Year’s Day, say meteorologists

No snow expected on New Year’s Day, say meteorologists
Locals to perform plays with ‘neighborhood theaters’

Locals to perform plays with ‘neighborhood theaters’
WORLD Trump asks Supreme Court to block release to Capitol riot probe

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release to Capitol riot probe

Former U.S. president Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Dec. 23 to block the release of White House records to a congressional committee investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol by his supporters.
ECONOMY Government pushes for decrease in prices

Government pushes for decrease in prices

The government will closely watch the markets to ensure that a recent drop in the foreign currency exchange rates are reflected in prices, Turkey’s trade minister has said.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.