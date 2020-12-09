Alliance to decide opposition’s presidential candidate: CHP leader

  • December 09 2020 15:30:00

Alliance to decide opposition’s presidential candidate: CHP leader

ANKARA
Alliance to decide opposition’s presidential candidate: CHP leader

The opposition’s candidate for presidency will be decided after consultations within the Nation Alliance, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said, amid discussions about his potential bid for the prestigious post.

“The issue of the presidential candidate is not something I can decide on my own. There is a Nation Alliance. We will decide on that all together,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in an interview with daily Sözcü on Dec. 9.

During the parliamentary discussions on the government’s 2021 budget, Kılıçdaroğlu asked ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lawmakers, “Who told you whether or not I will be a candidate?” after a group of the ruling party MPs loudly challenged him to run for presidency, in reference to the 2014 and 2018 presidential elections in which the main opposition leader chose not to be a candidate.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s words have not been seen as an indication of his willingness to run in the next presidential polls. But he clarified that this was not right time to talk about the candidacy as it would be disrespectful to the members of the oppositional coalition.

“It will be our party, our lawmakers and the Nation Alliance that will decide on the candidacy. Because we act all together,” he suggested, repeating that the most important issue was the agreement of the Nation Alliance on the return to the strengthened parliamentary system.

“We are not focusing on the career of individuals but the future of our country. This is what the AKP lawmakers don’t understand,” he added.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s candidacy would be right for his party: Erdoğan

In the meantime, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is also the head of the AKP, has commented on the potential bid of Kılıçdaroğlu for the presidency at a press conference he held before his departure to Baku.

“It’s not to our concern what kind of a move Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu will make. It’s their own problem,” he said. “But if he will be a candidate then it would be a right move for his party and for our country.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s most dangerous shortcut scares locals

    Turkey’s most dangerous shortcut scares locals

  2. EU never treated Turkey fairly since 1963: Erdoğan

    EU never treated Turkey fairly since 1963: Erdoğan

  3. PSG-Başakşehir match suspended amid alleged racism

    PSG-Başakşehir match suspended amid alleged racism

  4. Hypaipa ancient city comes to surface

    Hypaipa ancient city comes to surface

  5. 700-year-old chapel in Istanbul’s historical peninsula used as tire storage

    700-year-old chapel in Istanbul’s historical peninsula used as tire storage
Recommended
Turkey to strengthen justice system: Vice president

Turkey to strengthen justice system: Vice president

Opposition İYİ party calls for early polls in 2021

Opposition İYİ party calls for early polls in 2021
‘Who told you I won’t run for presidency,’ Kılıçdaroğlu asks AKP MPs

‘Who told you I won’t run for presidency,’ Kılıçdaroğlu asks AKP MPs
Main opposition CHP to set up domestic violence hotline

Main opposition CHP to set up domestic violence hotline
Gov’t determined to protect women and family: Erdoğan

Gov’t determined to protect women and family: Erdoğan
MPs should not attend terrorists’ funerals: CHP leader

MPs should not attend terrorists’ funerals: CHP leader
WORLD US judge orders partial disclosure of Khashoggi murder files

US judge orders partial disclosure of Khashoggi murder files

A New York judge on Dec. 8 ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to acknowledge they possess a tape recording of the 2018 murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in a ruling hailed by rights activists.

ECONOMY Turkish grocer to sell 35% stake in Moroccan affiliate

Turkish grocer to sell 35% stake in Moroccan affiliate

Turkish discount grocer BİM has agreed on selling 35% shares of its Moroccan affiliate to the U.K.-based Blue Investment Holding, according to a statement sent to Turkey's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Dec. 9. 

SPORTS Turkeys Erciyes earns Safe Ski Resort certificate

Turkey's Erciyes earns Safe Ski Resort certificate

The Erciyes Ski Resort in central Turkey was certified by Bureau Veritas, a company specialized in testing, inspection and certification, for having taken all precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.