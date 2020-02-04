Alleged Russian mob members face trial in Turkey

  • February 04 2020 10:28:00

ISTANBUL
AA Photo

Suspected members of a Russian crime gang detained last week for allegedly planning an armed assault in Istanbul had their first day in court on Feb. 3, state-run Anadolu Agency reported. 

Some 17 defendants, including the group's alleged leader Guram Chikhladze, were sent to Istanbul's Çağlayan Courthouse, Anadolu Agency cited anonymous sources as saying.

On Jan. 31, the police detained the alleged gang members, including Chikhladze, in simultaneous operations at six addresses in Istanbul.

Police also seized a Kalashnikov rifle, eleven guns, and a large amount of ammunition.

The suspects are set to be tried for several offenses, such as establishing a criminal organization, crime gang membership, and attempted murder.   

