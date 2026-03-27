Alleged Rihanna mansion shooter pleads not guilty

LOS ANGELES

The woman accused of firing at Rihanna’s Los Angeles home pleaded not guilty to attempted murder on March 25.

The “Umbrella” singer and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, were inside an Airstream trailer on the property when 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz allegedly opened fire. Rihanna told police she heard multiple shots hitting the trailer, and saw bullet holes in the windshield near where she stood. She said she got A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, out of bed and both ducked to the ground before rushing inside to ensure their children and staff were safe.

Police reported about 20 rounds were fired, hitting the trailer, a patio, and a nursery wall. Bullets were also found at a neighboring property, according to an LAPD crime summary. Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said the assault-style rifle fire on March 8 “put numerous lives at risk.”

Ortiz, from Florida, pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted murder involving Robyn Fenty (Rihanna), 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and one count of shooting at an inhabited vehicle. She also denied intentionally firing the rifle.

The defendant, held in pretrial detention after failing to post $1.875 million bail, must return to court on April 8. Judge Theresa McGonigle barred Ortiz from practicing as a speech-language pathologist in California while the case is pending. She faces possible life imprisonment without parole if convicted.