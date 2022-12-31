All schools to be environmentally friendly by 2023’

All schools to be environmentally friendly by 2023’

ANKARA
All schools to be environmentally friendly by 2023’

Education Minister Mahmut Özer has stated that his ministry transformed 1,000 schools into “environmentally friendly” schools, adding that all schools will be environmentally friendly in by 2023.

Minister Özer attended the award ceremony of the “High School Students Congress and Poster Presentation Competition” at the Ankara Chamber of Commerce Fair and Congress Center.

High school students who won the degree in the competition received their awards from Özer.

Giving a speech at the ceremony, the minister said that such events for students will be held every month and the expenses will also be covered by his ministry.

The ministry also touched upon the environmental efforts of the ministry, stating that they carried out important works regarding the environmental problems and climate crisis in a year.

“We are the second ministry to announce the ‘Environmental Action Plan’ under the auspices of Emine Erdoğan,” Özer explained.

He stated that they converted 1,000 schools into environmentally friendly schools in the capital Ankara.

“We will make all our schools ‘environmentally friendly’ in 2023,” Özer added.

The environmentally friendly school with solar power plants, rain collection units, waste assessment applications and a zero-waste library increase students’ awareness regarding the environment and nature.

“In 2023, we will install solar power plants with a power capacity of 60 megawatts in our 1,000 schools that consume the most energy,” Özer announced.

Reminding that they have made changes in the curriculum for children to raise awareness about global warming and the climate crisis, Özer stated that secondary school students will be able to take the environment and climate change course as an elective for the first time.

Within the scope of the “Zero-Waste Project,” led by Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan in a bid to reduce the volume of non-recyclable waste, the recycling rate in Türkiye increased from 13 percent to 27 percent, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum stated in September.

With the project, which also aims to use resources more efficiently, a transition to a zero-waste management system has been achieved in 154,000 buildings and campuses so far, while plans were prepared for the implementation of the system in all of the country’s 81 provinces.

enviroment,

ARTS & LIFE ‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth

‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth

    ‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth

  2. Punk queen turned fashion dame dies

    Punk queen turned fashion dame dies

  3. All schools to be environmentally friendly by 2023’

    All schools to be environmentally friendly by 2023’

  4. First payment on Digital Turkish Liras Network executed

    First payment on Digital Turkish Liras Network executed

  5. Students on trial for Boğaziçi protests acquitted

    Students on trial for Boğaziçi protests acquitted
Recommended
Interior Ministry sends ‘New Year’s circular’ to all 81 provinces

Interior Ministry sends ‘New Year’s circular’ to all 81 provinces
Handwritten Bible and three coins seized in vehicle

Handwritten Bible and three coins seized in vehicle
Students on trial for Boğaziçi protests acquitted

Students on trial for Boğaziçi protests acquitted
Old barracks to open as ‘Istanbul’s largest library’

Old barracks to open as ‘Istanbul’s largest library’
Some 40 ISIL members detained in Ankara, Bursa

Some 40 ISIL members detained in Ankara, Bursa
Presidents of Türkiye, Montenegro meet in Istanbul

Presidents of Türkiye, Montenegro meet in Istanbul
WORLD China insists official Covid data is transparent

China insists official Covid data is transparent

China has insisted the data it publishes on Covid-19 deaths has always been transparent, state media reported, despite the official figures being tiny compared with other countries and its hospitals overwhelmed with infections.
ECONOMY First payment on Digital Turkish Liras Network executed

First payment on Digital Turkish Liras Network executed

Within the scope of the first-phase studies of the Digital Turkish Lira Project, the first payment transactions on the Digital Turkish Lira Network have been successfully executed, the Central Bank said.
SPORTS Brazil in mourning for King of Football Pele

Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

Brazil starts three days of national mourning on Dec. 30 for football legend Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who has died at age 82.