All 85 million to win if People’s Alliance succeeds on May 28: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the 85 million citizens of Türkiye will benefit from the outcome of the May 28 polls if the People’s Alliance wins the presidential election runoff.

“If we win on May 28, each of the 85 million individuals will also win,” Erdoğan said in an interview with broadcasters Kanal D and CNN Türk on May 25.

“Let someone try to move forward with tension and polarization, that is, by poisoning the language of politics. It doesn’t concern us. We will continue to embrace our nation. This is the understanding that comes from our culture as well, and we can’t make any concessions here,” Erdoğan stated.

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader and Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu wins, “terrorist organizations” will win, he said. “This is very clear. London moneylenders will win. He says it himself, I don’t say it anyway,” Erdoğan said.

Once the People’s Alliance win, no one will lose in this country, he said and added, “Because if everyone is comfortable investing, they will invest. Employment will provide employment.”

The president emphasized that whatever the political preferences of each member of the nation are, those citizens are valuable to him.

“For 21 years, not only as the prime minister and the president but before that, as the mayor of a city like Istanbul, I have always been intertwined with my people. We did not break the morale of my citizens, who set their hearts on the opposition parties. We do not spoil. Those who make these citizens disappointed are only the leaders of the party they love,” he stated.

In a Twitter message on May 26, Erdoğan said his government had proven that they meet their promises for the services to the citizens, which have contributed to the lives of 85 million citizens and their works that touch every inch of the country’s all 81 provinces.

“We believe that on May 28, we will come together around the ‘Century of Türkiye’ and continue our journey to a great and powerful Türkiye. From here, I call on all my citizens who say ‘My country and my nation first.’ Let’s open the doors of a new era in front of Türkiye together,” Erdoğan stated.

He called on the voters to “raise the Century of Türkiye,” together just as they had compensated for the country’s “centuries-old democracy and development deficiencies in 21 years.”

“Let’s take care of our unity, our solidarity, our eternal and eternal brotherhood as 85 million. We want each and every one of our people to take their place in this blessed march, regardless of their origin, belief, sect, nationality, or political preference. We are waiting for you to be with us to turn the night of May 28 into a fresh start,” Erdoğan stated.