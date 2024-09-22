Albania plans to create Vatican-style enclave for Bektashi order

TIRANA
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama confirmed plans on Sept. 21 to establish a "Sovereign State of the Bektashi Order" in the nation’s capital of Tirana to "promote a tolerant version of Islam that Albania is proud of.”

Rama revealed his vision for a Vatican-style enclave for the Bektashi, Islamic Sufi mystic order.

"We must take care of this treasure, which is religious tolerance and which we must never take for granted," Rama told the newspaper, emphasizing the initiative's goal to highlight Albania's tradition of religious coexistence.

The proposed state, expected to be a quarter the size of Vatican City, will lack traditional sovereign features such as an army, border guards or courts.

Rama indicated that plans will be announced soon, though implementation will take time.

The Muslim cleric preparing to lead what, if all goes according to plan, will be the world's smallest state, has laid-back plans for the tiny new country. Details regarding eligibility for the passports are still under discussion, according to Rama.

Notably, the prime minister admitted that a few close aides were aware of the plan, with NATO allies, including the U.S., not yet informed.

It will allow alcohol, let women wear what they want and impose no lifestyle rules, the daily said.

“God does not forbid anything;That is why he gave us minds,” said the cleric, Edmond Brahimaj, known to followers as Baba Mondi, explaining how he intends to rule over a 27-acre patch of land that Albania wants to turn into a sovereign state with its own administration, passports and borders.

“All decisions will be made with love and kindness,” said Baba Mondi, 65, a former Albanian Army officer who is revered by millions around the world by his official title, His Holiness Haji Dede Baba. He is the paramount leader of the Bektashi, a Shiite Sufi order founded in the 13th century in Türkiye, but now based in Albania.

Albania's latest census data showed that Bektashis comprised 115,000 of the country's 2.4 million people.

