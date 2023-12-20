Akşener deems alleged secret talks with CHP 'declaration of war'

UŞAK
İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener has acknowledged a "declaration of war" following the resignation of her party's Istanbul city council head, İbrahim Özkan, following his alleged clandestine talks with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

During a visit to her party's provincial headquarters in western Uşak on Dec. 19, Akşener addressed a WhatsApp screenshot purportedly revealing discussions where Özkan called for the resignation of a party councilman in Çanakkale and promised a meeting with CHP executives.

She also pointed to Özkan's alleged "bargaining" with Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu about the İYİ Party's election strategy in Istanbul, dismissing it as an "institutional operation against our party" and distancing herself from any knowledge of such talks.

Özkan denied these accusations on social media platform X and in statements to private broadcaster TV100 on Dec. 18, the day after his resignation, asserting that the party leadership was aware of his meeting with the Istanbul mayor.

Özkan's exit, along with five other municipal council members, followed the party's contentious decision to field its own candidates in all constituencies for the upcoming March mayoral election, severing long-standing ties with the CHP.

The fallout from the party's solo run bid has been palpable, marked by a wave of resignations and dismissals among lawmakers and key figures within the administration.

Akşener accused "those responsible for the internal turmoil" of meddling in the affairs of another party. "As of now, I accept this as a declaration of war. I'm in, go ahead," she declared.

In her subsequent public address, the İYİ Party leader aimed her criticism not only at İmamoğlu but also at Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, accusing them of "being afraid and not accepting the will of the nation." She demanded either of the men become the opposition alliance's presidential candidate in the May election.

The previous six-way Nation Alliance featured then CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaoroğlu as the presidential hopeful and mayors as his vice-presidential candidates.

She reiterated the party's decision to enter the elections independently in all constituencies, including Istanbul and Ankara, a departure from the successful electoral cooperation with the CHP in the 2019 polls.

Despite escalating tensions, İmamoğlu responded with a veiled statement during a groundbreaking ceremony in Pendik district hours later, emphasizing the importance of maintaining unity.

"Even if they break our hearts, we will not break hearts. We will continue to extend our hand even if they push our hand. Old friends do not become enemies," he declared, urging against "succumbing to provocations."

Describing an alleged attempt to sow discord among allies, İmamoğlu stated, "Even though their numbers are small, some friends are falling for the game. Sometimes, they can also make sentences that are out of line."

İmamoğlu underscored his commitment to a united front and the significance of preserving the "Istanbul alliance" and its considerable electorate.

