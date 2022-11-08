AKP’s visit to HDP right was right: MHP leader

ANKARA
Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has said the visit by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) to discuss constitutional amendments was right.

“A visit to the political parties that have a group at the parliament by the AK Party delegation to discuss the constitutional amendments is natural and correct. Why would we react to that?” Bahçeli stated in an address to his parliamentary group on Nov. 8.

The AKP and the MHP are allies under the People’s Alliance and have long been avoiding the HDP over its alleged links to the terrorist organization. The MHP has been insistently pressing for the closure of the HDP by the Constitutional Court.

“I don’t need to repeat how we see the HDP,” Bahçeli reiterated, stressing that the MHP sees the HDP as equal to the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). “We don’t give attention to whom talks are made but how a reasonable and democratic solution can be found,” he said.

The constitutional amendments concern liberating the use of headscarf in private and public spheres and strengthening the structure of family.

“We, as the MHP, support the constitutional amendments that guarantee the use of headscarf and the protection of family to the end. Our views are well-known, and there is no change in our position,” Bahçeli stated.

The MHP is open and ready to approve the amendments at the parliament or through the referendum, the MHP leader said. “If the CHP is honest and regrets over its past concerning the use of headscarf, then let’s altogether resolve the matter forever.”

TÜRKIYE Swedens new PM seeks to win Türkiye’s approval for NATO membership

Sweden's new PM seeks to win Türkiye’s approval for NATO membership
