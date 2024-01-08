AKP's Istanbul mayor candidate pledges inclusive governance

ISTANBUL

Murat Kurum, the mayoral candidate for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Istanbul, has promised an administration that works for everyone without marginalization, presenting an emergency action plan to address the city's challenges.

Addressing reporters after morning prayers at a mosque in Istanbul early on Jan. 8, Kurum said, "We will start with prayers and end with prayers. We have always stood by our nation in times of hardship, and we will stand by them whenever the people of Istanbul need us."

The former environment, urbanization and climate change minister said his team has been working for months, assessing the city's issues with experts, and formulating a comprehensive plan to address them.

"We will not marginalize anyone; we will work for everyone," he said. "We are sure that we will carry out Istanbul's lost five years quickly by putting forward an emergency action plan."

The upcoming mayoral election in Istanbul holds significant importance for the AKP, as the party aims to reclaim the city after losing it to the united opposition led by Ekrem İmamoğlu of the Republican People's Party (CHP) in 2019.

With the incumbent mayor once again announced as the CHP's candidate, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has made the recapture of the city a key objective for the AKP, rallying support under the slogan "Istanbul again."

In a social media post late on Jan. 7, Kurum shared a photo with Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdülkadir Uraloğlu, expressing readiness to tackle the city's challenges from day one. "We talked about our projects for Istanbul without suffering," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Kurum also held a press conference at the party's Istanbul headquarters following his candidacy announcement. "Our opponent in this election is clear. Our opponent is indifference towards Istanbul. Our opponent is negligence... Our opponent is the chaos and systemlessness in Istanbul," he remarked.

Highlighting the urgency of addressing safety concerns in the earthquake-prone city, Kurum pledged to work “until there is not a single risky building” in Istanbul. "It is time for change in Istanbul... We will work for our city, not for our pleasure. We will work for the future of Istanbul, not for our own future," he stated.

The megacity with 15.9 million residents that last suffered heavy damage from earthquakes in 1999 is on edge, according to the repeated warnings by experts about the expected quake with a magnitude of 7.0 or higher.

Addressing the concerns, Kurum said, "Construction site mud will touch the feet of the mayor of Istanbul, the morning wind of Istanbul will blow on his back, rain will touch his face."