AKP vice chair Yıldırım injured in traffic accident

ISTANBUL

The car in which Binali Yıldırım, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) vice chair, his bodyguard and the party deputy Şamil Ayrım were in an accident in Azerbaijan on late Oct. 20.

“We had a traffic accident during our trip to Azerbaijan. Thank God, we are good. We are under observation at the hospital as a precaution. I would like to thank everyone who prayed and sent their well wishes,” Yıldırım said in a social media post.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also tweeted about the incident. “I learned that all three of them are in good health. They survived the accident lightly. I offer my best wishes.”

Ömer Çelik, the spokesperson of the AKP, and Efkan Ala, the party’s deputy chair, stayed in Baku with Yıldırım and Ayrım, who had gone to Azerbaijan within the scope of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit.

Çelik announced that they will return to Türkiye by ambulance plane.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited Yıldırım and Ayrım at the hospital.