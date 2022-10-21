AKP vice chair Yıldırım injured in traffic accident

AKP vice chair Yıldırım injured in traffic accident

ISTANBUL
AKP vice chair Yıldırım injured in traffic accident

The car in which Binali Yıldırım, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) vice chair, his bodyguard and the party deputy Şamil Ayrım were in an accident in Azerbaijan on late Oct. 20.

“We had a traffic accident during our trip to Azerbaijan. Thank God, we are good. We are under observation at the hospital as a precaution. I would like to thank everyone who prayed and sent their well wishes,” Yıldırım said in a social media post.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also tweeted about the incident. “I learned that all three of them are in good health. They survived the accident lightly. I offer my best wishes.”

Ömer Çelik, the spokesperson of the AKP, and Efkan Ala, the party’s deputy chair, stayed in Baku with Yıldırım and Ayrım, who had gone to Azerbaijan within the scope of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit.

Çelik announced that they will return to Türkiye by ambulance plane.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited Yıldırım and Ayrım at the hospital.

injured,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Türkiye

Erdoğan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Türkiye
MOST POPULAR

  1. Former Turkish footballer arrested over FETÖ links

    Former Turkish footballer arrested over FETÖ links

  2. PKK’s ‘arsenal’ captured at Istanbul Airport

    PKK’s ‘arsenal’ captured at Istanbul Airport

  3. BMW to invest $1.7 bn in electric car production in US

    BMW to invest $1.7 bn in electric car production in US

  4. Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report

    Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report

  5. Aselsan’s 9-month profit up 83 percent

    Aselsan’s 9-month profit up 83 percent
Recommended
Erdoğan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Türkiye

Erdoğan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Türkiye
Israel wants to tighten relations with Türkiye: Israeli minister

Israel wants to tighten relations with Türkiye: Israeli minister
CHP leader stresses freedom of expression on social media

CHP leader stresses freedom of expression on social media
President Erdoğan sees ’opportunity’ to mend Armenia ties

President Erdoğan sees ’opportunity’ to mend Armenia ties
70 pct of cosmetic products unsafe: Ministry

70 pct of cosmetic products unsafe: Ministry
4 women to compete for Istanbul bar’s presidency for first time in its history

4 women to compete for Istanbul bar’s presidency for first time in its history
WORLD Japan PM heads to Australia to step up military, energy ties

Japan PM heads to Australia to step up military, energy ties

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is traveling to Australia for talks with his counterpart Anthony Albanese, said Friday he wants to bolster military and energy cooperation between the two countries amid their shared concerns about China.

ECONOMY Tourist arrivals may exceed 2019 level next year: Association head

Tourist arrivals may exceed 2019 level next year: Association head

The number of foreign tourists visiting Türkiye is likely to exceed its 2019 level, says Firuz Bağlıkaya, board chair of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB).
SPORTS Wrestlers get into dispute over flags at medal ceremony

Wrestlers get into dispute over flags at medal ceremony

A strange incident occurred at a medal ceremony in the southern province of Antalya when a Turkish and two Kazakh arm wrestlers tried to display their flags while standing at the podium and posing to the international media, in a somewhat battle of whose flag goes in the front.