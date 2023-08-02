AKP spokesman slams Disney for canceling ‘Atatürk’ series

AKP spokesman slams Disney for canceling ‘Atatürk’ series

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik has strongly criticized the cancellation of the TV series "Atatürk" from Disney+, describing the decision as "embarrassing."

In a tweet, Çelik expressed his dismay at the broadcasting platform for "succumbing to pressure from the Armenian lobby" and canceling the series before it could even air.

The series, which was intended to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the country's republic and commemorate Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye, had caused a significant reaction after reports emerged that Disney+ would not broadcast it. Çelik condemned the platform's action, deeming it "disrespectful to the values of the Republic of Türkiye and our nation."

Çelik accused ethnic Armenian groups in the United States of "using historical events to spread falsehoods," claiming that their ultimate goal was to "hinder the normalization of Türkiye-Armenia relations."

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) had campaigned against the broadcast of the series and even initiated a boycott campaign targeting Disney+.

The ANCA's involvement has fueled allegations that the cancellation was politically motivated. The series, which will now be transformed into a feature film, is set to be exclusively shown in Turkish cinemas on Nov. 3, Armenian news website 301 claimed.

"We are happy to announce, Disney+ has reportedly made the decision to cancel the Turkish series Atatürk," it tweeted, referring to Atatürk as "a war criminal."

Following the uproar over the cancellation, Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) head Ebubekir Şahin announced that an investigation into the platform would be launched.

"Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of our Republic of Türkiye, is our most important social value. The allegations of Armenian lobby intervention, which are reflected in the press, are meticulously investigated," Şahin stated in a statement on his social media account.

