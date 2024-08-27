AKP slams Israeli minister's proposal for synagogue at Al-Aqsa Mosque

ANKARA

The spokesman for Türkiye's Justice and Development Party (AKP) Ömer Çelik on Monday condemned remarks made by Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir about constructing a synagogue at the al-Aqsa Mosque site.

Çelik described these comments as "vile and cursed," asserting they are an attack on all Muslims and humanity.

"Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's remarks about building a synagogue on the site where the al-Aqsa Mosque is located are a vile and cursed statement that attacks all Muslims and humanity," Çelik stated on X.

He emphasized the significance of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling it "our sacred value, the apple of our eye and our red line," and accused members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of being "enemies of mosques and churches."

Çelik further criticized what he described as a "network of genocide and massacre" attempting to provoke religious wars to evade legal accountability. He urged the international community to take a "clear" stance against Netanyahu's government members engaging in provocative rhetoric about Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Çelik's comments followed Ben-Gvir's assertion that Jews have the right to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque and his statement about building a synagogue at the flashpoint site.

Ben-Gvir, leader of the Jewish Power Party, told Israel's Army Radio, "The policy allows for prayers on the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque). There is equal law for Jews and Muslims. I would build a synagogue there."

This marked the first public declaration by the Israeli minister regarding the construction of a synagogue within the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Recently, Ben-Gvir has repeatedly advocated for allowing Jewish prayers at the site. His comments came amid ongoing incursions by illegal Israeli settlers into the complex, observed by Israeli police, who are under the jurisdiction of the far-right minister.

The Al-Aqsa compound is Islam's third holiest site and a symbol of Palestinian national identity, but it is also Judaism's holiest place, revered as the site of the second temple destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD.

Under the status quo maintained by Israeli authorities, Jews and other non-Muslims are allowed to visit the compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem during specified hours, but they are not permitted to pray there or display religious symbols.

In recent years, the restrictions at the compound have been increasingly flouted by hardline religious nationalists like Ben Gvir, prompting sometimes violent reactions from Palestinians.

Since taking office as national security minister in December 2022, Ben Gvir has visited the disputed holy site at least six times, drawing severe condemnations.

Jordan hit back at Ben Gvir's latest remarks.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar also condemned the Israeli minister's comments.