AKP prepares to hand new charter draft to Erdoğan: Report

ANKARA

Officials from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) are preparing to present the first draft of a new constitution to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, daily Milliyet reported on Feb. 23.

Chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, the draft has largely clarified its framework, the report said, adding that the final text will be completed after a few more meetings.

Sources within a 10-person commission tasked by the AKP with preparing the draft said the fundamental approach and main principles of the new charter have been determined. If Erdoğan approves, detailed work on individual articles will begin, Milliyet said.

The draft is expected to contain fewer articles than the current constitution and is not expected to introduce changes to its first three articles.

The first article stipulates that the Turkish state is a republic, while the second outlines its characteristics. The third defines the national anthem, the capital and the official language.

Once finalized, the draft is expected to be discussed with political parties represented in parliament before being shared with the public.

The constitutional process coincided with the delivery of the final report by a parliamentary commission overseeing the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

After the adoption of the joint report by the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, work on the new constitution is said to have gained momentum.

The text described drafting a new constitution — a long-term objective of the ruling bloc — as "a shared duty and responsibility that cannot be postponed for our country."

However, the sources said work on the new constitution is not directly linked to the anti-terrorism project.

"If there is anything in the report that necessitates a constitutional amendment, and if the political parties declare this jointly, it can be incorporated into the new constitution," they were quoted as saying.

"If political parties can sign together on the most complex issue, it means we have found a way to sign together on the constitution and overcome the old obstacles."

The İYİ (Good) Party remains the only major political party boycotting the initiative and declined to send representatives to the commission.

Erdoğan and his AKP have long criticized the current constitution, citing its origins in the 1980 military coup.

A new constitution would require the support of 400 lawmakers to pass parliament without a referendum. The AKP-led ruling bloc currently holds 322 seats, while the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has remained hesitant about jointly drafting a new charter.