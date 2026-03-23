AKP plans field push in 2027 buildup to elections: Report

AKP plans field push in 2027 buildup to elections: Report

ANKARA
AKP plans field push in 2027 buildup to elections: Report

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is assembling a team of about 1,500 people to work on the ground ahead of the next elections, according to a report by daily Hürriyet.

The effort, planned to run through November 2027, follows what officials described as an “intensive and systematic” first phase during Ramadan, when ministers, senior party figures and lawmakers held direct meetings with citizens and shared feedback via digital platforms.

Outreach will expand in the coming months, AKP officials told Hürriyet, with a shift toward in-person events across city centers and rural areas.

“We are on the ground on all fronts. Our programs will intensify in the spring and summer months … We will be in the field rather than at indoor events,” the officials said, adding that some will be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

As part of the plan, the party will train educators to operate at provincial, district and neighborhood levels, focusing on organization, communication and party strategy. A digital application is also expected to support coordination among field teams.

Separately, Erdoğan visited neighbors in his hometown of Güneysu in the Black Sea province of Rize during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, greeting residents and giving toys to children. First lady Emine Erdoğan accompanied him.

The political backdrop includes renewed pressure from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), which has called for early elections since the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. Türkiye's next scheduled national elections are set for 2028.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, a key ally of Erdoğan, has dismissed those calls and reiterated his support for the president to seek another term.

“I am in favor of our esteemed president continuing in his position, regardless of the circumstances. He should continue in 2028,” Bahçeli said in an interview with daily Sabah, pledging full backing if Erdoğan runs again.

He also praised the president’s leadership through the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt and its aftermath.

"There may be difficulties in social and economic matters, but these are not insurmountable," Bahçeli added.

push,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Third week begins in high-profile Istanbul Municipality trial

Third week begins in high-profile Istanbul Municipality trial
LATEST NEWS

  1. Third week begins in high-profile Istanbul Municipality trial

    Third week begins in high-profile Istanbul Municipality trial

  2. Oil prices plunge over 10 pct on Trump's Iran remarks

    Oil prices plunge over 10 pct on Trump's Iran remarks

  3. AKP plans field push in 2027 buildup to elections: Report

    AKP plans field push in 2027 buildup to elections: Report

  4. Tehran residents face health woes after oil depot attacks

    Tehran residents face health woes after oil depot attacks

  5. Israeli plan to trigger Iranian uprising has failed to materialize: Report

    Israeli plan to trigger Iranian uprising has failed to materialize: Report
Recommended
Justice minister to sue CHPs Özel over asset allegations

Justice minister to sue CHP's Özel over asset allegations
CHP leader slams justice minister over İmamoğlu case

CHP leader slams justice minister over İmamoğlu case
DEM Partys İmralı duo meets justice, interior ministers

DEM Party's İmralı duo meets justice, interior ministers
CHP sets polling station security drill in September

CHP sets polling station security drill in September
DEM Party urges minimum wage to reach half of poverty line

DEM Party urges minimum wage to reach half of poverty line
DEM Party denies plans to change name, structure amid peace bid

DEM Party denies plans to change name, structure amid peace bid
WORLD Tehran residents face health woes after oil depot attacks

Tehran residents face health woes after oil depot attacks

Satellite images have revealed that toxic fires from Israeli airstrikes on Tehran’s oil facilities continued days after the attacks, raising serious health concerns for millions of residents in the Iranian capital, a report said on March 23.
ECONOMY Oil prices plunge over 10 pct on Trumps Iran remarks

Oil prices plunge over 10 pct on Trump's Iran remarks

Oil prices tumbled on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. was postponing strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure after "very good" talks with Iran.
SPORTS Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Anfield will brace for another high-stakes European night on March 18 as Liverpool looks to overturn a narrow deficit against Galatasaray in the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie.  
﻿