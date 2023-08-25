AKP ‘party of 85 mln people’: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed his ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) role as the representative of Türkiye's population, calling it the "party of all 85 million people."

"All of our citizens are valuable and deserving of service. Our hearts are open to every citizen whose heart beats for Türkiye," Erdoğan stated, speaking at an event commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the party's founding on Aug. 24.

Addressing individuals who voted for different parties in the previous elections, Erdoğan said, "If you seek a party and an alliance that values each of the 85 million members of our nation and fearlessly holds itself accountable, I invite you to unite with the AKP and the People's Alliance."

Erdoğan also critiqued the post-election behavior of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the opposition's joint presidential hopeful in the May polls, following the electoral defeat.

The president accused the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader of "not withdrawing with dignity."

"He still does not apologize to the nation, does not take account of himself, does not face his mistakes... This, which also damages confidence in politics, poses a risk to our democracy," said Erdoğan.

In a separate address on Aug. 23, Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's stance against the annexation of Crimea by Russia and pledged solidarity with Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"We express in every platform, especially in the United Nations, that Crimea is a part of Ukraine," Erdoğan stated, speaking via a video message to attendees of the Third Crimea Platform Summit in Kiev.

The Crimea Platform serves as an international initiative by Ukraine to garner increased global attention towards Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Erdoğan expressed confidence in the effectiveness of the platform's efforts in advocating for the Crimean cause through peaceful means.

"I believe that this platform, which was established to defend the Crimean cause more effectively through peaceful means, will strengthen the messages we want to convey on the Crimea issue," he remarked.

The Turkish leader highlighted the significance of ensuring the well-being and security of Crimean Tatars of Turkish descent. "Ensuring the safety and well-being of our Crimean Tatar Turkish kin is also among our priorities," Erdoğan emphasized, reiterating a call for the release of Neriman Cemal, deputy chair of the Crimean Tatar National Assembly, and her associates.

Erdoğan underscored the importance of pursuing diplomatic solutions over armed conflict. "As I always say, there is no winner in war and there is no loser in peace. With this understanding, we maintain our conviction that the war that has been going on for almost two years should be ended with a just and lasting peace," he said.

The president further indicated Türkiye's commitment to fostering communication channels to facilitate negotiations between conflicting parties.

Addressing the recently suspended critical grain deal, Erdoğan said, "We are continuing our efforts to revive the Black Sea initiative. In this process, we believe that any step that will further increase the tension and harm the calm in the Black Sea should be avoided," he cautioned.

The agreement, which had been brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations in July 2022, encountered a setback when Russia decided to withdraw from it on July 17, alleging unfulfilled obligations by its counterparts. Subsequently, Russia launched multiple strikes on Ukrainian ports, including on Odesa.

Concluding his message, Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's dedication to mediating for peace and stability. "We are determined to continue our facilitation and mediation efforts in line with the establishment of peace, without giving up and tirelessly. I hope that our region will reach a climate of peace as soon as possible," he stated.