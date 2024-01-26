AKP mayoral candidate outlines plans for Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Murat Kurum, the Istanbul mayoral candidate representing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)-led People's Alliance, has unveiled plans for the megacity primarily aimed at alleviating the city's notorious traffic congestion.

The former environment minister emphasized the dire impact of traffic on the lives of Istanbulites, noting that each citizen loses an average of 288 hours per year in traffic, amounting to 3.5 years over a lifetime.

"Our priority is to provide better service to Istanbulites, to save time, not to condemn them to traffic ordeal," he declared at an event held at the Haliç Congress Center on Jan. 25.

Central to Kurum's proposal is the implementation of two comprehensive transportation plans spanning five and 10 years respectively. Under these plans, he aims to increase the share of rail systems to 37 percent by 2029, with a promise to expand the network to over 1,000 kilometers within a decade.

In addition to enhancing public transportation infrastructure, Kurum announced his plans to construct two major tunnels aimed at easing traffic bottlenecks on both sides of Istanbul.

"First, we will carry out the 25.7-kilometer tunnel project on the Çayırbaşı-Ayazağa-Levazım-Dolmabahçe [route]. It will start from Dolmabahçe and end in Kilyos," he said, while the second involves a chain of tunnels linking Kağıthane and Büyükçekmece districts.

Kurum also pledged reforms within İSPARK, the municipality's parking lot operator, including a 25 percent tariff reduction and an extension of the free parking duration from 15 to 30 minutes.

"İSPARK is making losses because it is mismanaged in incompetent hands... We hereby promise that we will eliminate this damage," he stated.

Furthermore, Kurum outlined plans to double the share of sea transportation, introduce new cycling lanes and establish parking facilities for e-scooters.

"We are cadres dedicated to Istanbul together. Our point of departure is the municipalism of work, real municipalism," he remarked. "Istanbul's brilliant progress entered an interregnum in 2019. Istanbul has lost its beautiful harmony in the last five years."

Kurum's proposals come ahead of the upcoming March 31 local elections, where he will vie for the mayoral seat against incumbent Ekrem İmamoğlu of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and Buğra Kavuncu of the İYİ (Good) Party. The participation of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), another major player, remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, the İYİ Party's former vice-chair, Taylan Yıldız, announced his candidacy as an independent for the Istanbul municipality on Jan. 25.